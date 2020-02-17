OLYMPIA — In Washington, victims of sexual assault continue to be turned away from hospitals that don't have specially trained nurses who can administer rape kits — a problem contributing to what state officials are calling a "patchwork response to sexual assault."
A 2019 Department of Commerce report found that nine counties across the state have no hospitals with Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANEs). Nineteen counties have only one hospital each with SANEs. There are 290 SANEs practicing in the state, but rural counties, many of which are in Eastern Washington, continue to be underserved.
Now, state lawmakers are attempting to fund the training of more SANEs in rural communities.
Advocates say a program should be created and funded at Washington State University. But the UW's Harborview Medical Center is balking at the idea, arguing that they should remain the sole training program, and that an additional program would jeopardize its already unstable funding.
Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale, introduced a bill last year to fund a SANE training program at WSU, and is pushing for the funding again this year in the form of a budget proviso, as lawmakers are halfway through their 60-day session.
"There's been pushback from Harborview Medical Center, which is very frustrating," Mosbrucker said.
This is not the first time the UW has opposed an expansion in WSU's medical education. In 2015, the Legislature approved the creation of WSU's medical school, which had intense opposition from the UW, which had previously monopolized medical education in the state. Some lawmakers who had to mediate the spat saw it as a territorial feud.
In Washington, 45% of women and 22% of men experience sexual violence in their lifetime, according to the Commerce report. But just a fraction of victims report their assaults, often citing, among other factors, how re-traumatizing the process can be.
Administering a rape kit involves performing an invasive forensic exam that can take hours. Yet, they are recognized as being vitally important in helping preserve DNA evidence in sexual assault cases that land in court.
As part of Harborview's training, nurses undergo five days of trauma-informed training, learning how to administer the multistep forensic exams. Nurses are given in-field experience and are trained on how to testify effectively when a rape kit is introduced as evidence in court.
Some advocates say Harborview's monopoly on SANE training has led to the regional disparity in access to SANEs.
Once or twice a year, Harborview's SANE program travels to a rural community to provide training, but the trainings are abbreviated and less in-depth.
If nurses in rural communities want the full, five-day training, they must travel to Seattle. Mosbrucker, who is from a rural county of about 22,000 people, says that's not good enough.
"These are rural, small hospitals that don't have the ability to call in another nurse and to send you to Harborview," Mosbrucker said. "Plus, they have to take care of daycare, plus they have to pay for a hotel ... we can just do so much better as a state."
Because of these barriers, some rural nurses are administering rape kits with informal and inadequate training, according to the Washington State Nursing Association. The association says these nurses fear losing their licenses, but administer rape kits anyway so that rape survivors aren't turned away.
WSU's College of Nursing has been pushing to start its own pilot training program with the eventual goal of getting accredited by the International Association of Forensic Nurses (IAFN) — something Harborview's program doesn't have.
According to Kim Day, grant projects director at IAFN, there is no reason why a state, especially one as geographically divided as Washington, could not have multiple training programs.
Terri Stewart, Harborview's SANE program director, argued that a second training program may not be up to Harborview's standards, and that the programs are "exceptionally expensive."
Stewart said there should only be one program — "us or them."
However, Wendy Williams-Gilbert, program director for the WSU College of Nursing, says other kinds of nurses are trained in different nursing schools throughout the state and country.
"Just think about how many nursing programs we have, and they all produce good nurses," Williams-Gilbert said. "That argument is a weak argument."
Stewart would not disclose the cost of Harborview's program, but the Department of Commerce estimated that a more "robust, reliable state-level training," with more frequent trainings, more locations, and scholarships to cover travel expenses would cost $375,000 annually.
Williams-Gilbert said WSU would need $50,000 from the state to start its pilot program.
Lawmakers are currently working on a supplemental budget, which would adjust the current $52.4-billion, two-year state operating budget they passed last year.
Williams-Gilbert said the college already has the community support, with volunteers offering to help start the program. She added that the college has reached out to Harborview in order to collaborate, to no avail.
"I was shocked," Williams-Gilbert said. "I assumed we would all just work together because it's so important for our communities to have these hospitals."