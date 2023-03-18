Last summer, the federal government made access to suicide and crisis counseling much simpler by launching the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – a shorter version of the (still functional) 10-digit suicide prevention hotline.

Now, as awareness spreads, call centers are feeling pressure to keep up with the growing number of people seeking 24/7 behavioral health support by calling or texting 988 to have a confidential conversation with someone trained to help, free of charge.



