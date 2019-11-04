MARBLEMOUNT — The search for a missing Moses Lake hiker who went missing nearly three weeks ago near Mount Vernon ended on Sunday with no sign of the missing woman.
Over a dozen search and rescue experts, along with a trained canine, searched Hidden Lake Peak near Mount Vernon on Sunday for Rachel Lakoduk (Tripp), who went missing nearly three weeks ago.
Lakoduk reportedly went hiking alone to a lookout spot near Mount Vernon on her birthday, Oct. 17, and never returned. For nearly three weeks, search and rescue teams have been searching the vicinity for Lakoduk during treacherous conditions.
On Sunday night, Rachel's mother Elizabeth 'Betsy' Tripp, confirmed that search-and-rescue teams did not locate her daughter during the search on Sunday. "No Rachel. No more SAR (search and rescue) teams. No words," Tripp stated. The Skagit County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed if search and rescue operations have been suspended indefinitely. It has been 19 days since Lakoduk went missing as of Tuesday.
Search and rescue teams coordinated by the Skagit County Sheriff's Office began searching the rough terrain for Lakoduk again over the weekend. The sheriff's office put out a call for K-9 teams drone operators that are with certified search and rescue teams to aid with the effort.