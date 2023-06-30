Founders' Day in Cashmere (copy)
Buy Now

Water spray from a passing fire truck brings a welcome opportunity to cool off during the 2021 Cashmere Founders’ Days Parade that saw record, triple-digit temperatures. 

 World file photo/Reilly Kneedler

A new report reveals strategies to prevent the hundreds of deaths tied to the prolonged heat wave that hit the Pacific Northwest for several weeks in late June and July 2021, leading to a widespread public health emergency that strained the state’s emergency and healthcare systems.

A group of university researchers throughout Washington, along with state public health and climate experts, not only re-examined what happened in 2021 but have also provided practical strategies to help individuals, community groups, and local and state governments better prepare for future episodes of extreme heat and prevent the numerous deaths and illnesses — and the economic cost — that come with them.



Pete O'Cain: (509) 664-7152

ocain@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?