Willamette Falls remains a place of spiritual, cultural importance for Northwest tribes

Willamette Falls, one of the greatest waterfalls in Oregon and a cherished natural area for thousands of years, is in the midst of a historic change-of-hands, as local Indigenous communities regain a year-round presence at the waterfall that has been withheld from them for generations.
Descendants of the people who originally lived, fished and communed at the waterfall have already begun redeveloping some of the land that surrounds the falls, tearing down the old Blue Heron paper mill buildings and reimagining ways to restore and rehabilitate the riverfront.
And while only one tribe, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, currently owns land at Willamette Falls, four other tribes also cite ancestral connections to the falls and have had an increasing role in redeveloping it, working with local and state officials to offer public access to the waterfall that has effectively been inaccessible for more than 150 years.
The process has not been easy, with bureaucratic gridlock, environmental concerns and old, intertribal conflict slowing it down. Earlier this month, the Grand Ronde tribe made headlines when it pulled out of a multi-government and intertribal partnership, though it’s not clear how that decision will affect future development at the falls.
But as the tribes navigate the lengthy, complex undertaking of redeveloping Willamette Falls, each has expressed hope the process will bring about deep healing and eventually offer their communities profound spiritual and cultural connections at the waterfall for generations to come.
Greg Archuleta, cultural policy analyst for the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, said he has traced his ancestry back directly to those villages near the base of Willamette Falls. Standing on a catwalk looking over the Willamette River — one of the many remaining pieces of the old Blue Heron mill — Archuleta pointed across the water to a flat rocky shore describing where his ancestors used to live.
While it would be nice to have that village back, he said, simply having access to the land is an enormously important first step in reestablishing a presence at the vitally important site for the region’s Indigenous peoples.
“It’s just that message that we’re still here, that we’re still connected to the landscape, to the river, to the tumwater,” Archuleta said, using the Chinook Jargon word for waterfall. “Today it’s just great that we have these opportunities where so long our tribal members haven’t been able to be here.”
Willamette Falls, just 26 miles upriver from the confluence with the Columbia River, was home to a number of independent villages for untold generations. Like Celilo Falls on the Columbia, Willamette Falls was a place where people from around the region, particularly those who lived in the dozens of neighboring villages along and near the lower Columbia River — later known collectively as the Chinookan peoples — gathered to fish, trade, gamble and socialize, according to tribal historians.
But as European traders descended on the Pacific Northwest in the 19th century, they carried diseases that began to decimate local populations. Treaties signed with the U.S. government in the 1850s created new confederated tribes, and survivors were subsequently forced off their ancestral homelands and scattered among the newly created tribal reservations.
Today, the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians, Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation all claim ancestry to those original villages along the Lower Columbia, and therefore have a vested interest in the future of Willamette Falls.
For many tribal members, including Archuleta, this moment in history is particularly powerful, with the potential to rebuild and strengthen what has long been a deeply spiritual connection to the waterfall.
“Really it’s something you have to experience, just being down there by the falls,” Archuleta said. “When tribal members can be there and they feel that, it’s just something that they treasure and really want to come back to.”
In 1992, Louie Pitt traveled to Oregon City to fish at Willamette Falls. When his Warm Springs fishing crew didn’t show up at the falls, he decided to help a group of fishermen from another tribe. There, among the roaring water, with fish all around him, he had a moment of profound awakening.
“That place, getting near the falls and those fish just turning over in the water on the edges of the boat I was in — that really woke up a part of my blood that I didn’t know that I had,” remembered Pitt, who now serves as the director of government affairs for the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
And while he said he can’t speak for members of other tribes, he suspected many feel the same about fishing at the falls. “They understand that this is something we have to do as Indian people because it’s so important, such an important gift from the creator,” he said.
Local Indigenous communities say fishing has long been one important part of their connections to Willamette Falls. Their rights to fish at the waterfall, however, have been tightly controlled by government agencies for generations. Rights for each tribe have been revoked, restricted and reinstated to various degrees at various points in time, the tribes said.
Toby Patrick, board of trustees member at large for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, said maintaining fishing rights at Willamette Falls is not just about subsistence, it’s also about carrying on traditions and community connections.
He remembers visiting the waterfall to catch lamprey with his dad when he was young, arriving in the dim early hours of the morning. A stranger approached Patrick and his father, and after talking, revealed that he knew Patrick’s great-grandfather. A bond was forged between them that day, one that Patrick now says is emblematic of the kind of connection that has been lost between Indigenous communities who used to gather regularly at the falls.
“Money makes a huge difference in everything that we do, and it takes us away from who we truly are as Indian people, and how we survived before we had money. We had each other and that’s how we survived,” Patrick said. “No matter what’s going on in this world, us Indians need to stay together.”
Since 2013, the Willamette Falls Legacy Project has received nearly $40 million in public funds to construct a public riverwalk at the old Blue Heron site along the Oregon City side of the river – land that currently belongs to the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde.
In 2021, the Legacy Project moved to add the five tribes to the multi-government partnership, a process that slowed progress on building the riverwalk. The delicate balance was further complicated earlier this month when the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde announced they were leaving the partnership citing bureaucratic gridlock.
The tribes expressed confidence that the riverwalk project will eventually be completed, but no timeline has been set for work to begin.
The Grand Ronde tribe is busy building a cultural and community center of its own on the land that it bought for $15.25 million in 2019. Plans for the development currently include lodging, restaurants and viewpoints of the falls, though the tribe cautioned that public access is still years away.
Disagreements over who has a say in the redevelopment of Willamette Falls have prodded old wounds between the tribes. The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde has long asserted that it has ancestral rights to control access at Willamette Falls, a claim the other four tribes contest. Regardless, the Grand Ronde tribe currently maintains greater control of the site as owners of the land adjacent to the Oregon City side of falls, and while it said it is open to working with the other tribes, it has not signaled any intention of participating in a full intertribal collaboration.
Despite the current tensions, all five tribes involved spoke about the potential for Willamette Falls to become a special place not just for their own members, but for all who visit.
Robert Kentta, cultural resources director and tribal council member for the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians and Willamette Falls Trust board chair, said Willamette Falls has become meaningful for Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities alike, and that the new development should consider the full history of the waterfall and include as many voices as possible.
“It seems like a turning point in history when all things are possible. There’s an expanded awareness of history and willingness to include all perspectives of history,” Kentta said. “We’re probably at an important point in history for not only envisioning those things but also there’s all this capital and resources being pointed at it.”
All of those resources and all of the effort will be worth it in the end, tribal leaders said, if it means that future generations can grow up with easy, year-round access to what they consider to be an enormously important and deeply spiritual place.
“When you’re standing on the bedrock of those falls, just feeling the mist hitting your face, just being exposed to that power of the water flowing over the falls, it’s impactful on a person, there’s no way for it not to be,” Kentta said. “Every Oregonian and every visitor to Oregon City, West Linn should have the opportunity to experience that and develop that relationship to that place, and whether it’s a more casual appreciation for the beauty of it or whether it’s a deep cultural connection, that opportunity should be there for them.”
Davis “Yellowash” Washines, government relations liaison for the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, said while he, too, is looking forward to Willamette Falls reopening to the public, it should not be forgotten that it will be the result of the Pacific Northwest tribes all fighting for their rights.
For generations, Indigenous voices have been actively shut out of government decisions on issues like public land development and environmental protection, just as their rights to hunt and fish — or even leave the reservations — have also been severely limited, he said.
“We are very adamant in having a voice in what we feel is our responsibility as the original people of this land, and to speak for those things that we feel we have an obligation to protect: the natural resources, the land, the water,” Washines said.
In addition to cultural and community resources, the new development at Willamette Falls also includes restoration work to rehabilitate the habitat for local plant and animal populations. That could help restore fish populations, and allow for the harvest of food and medicinal plants along the shores of the Willamette River, not to mention the scenic potential for those who walk or boat along the river.
“It’s moving in the right direction of restoring the land as best as we can back to what it was,” Washines said of Willamette Falls. “Not just for tribal members — for all members of the community, from all walks of life.”