YAKIMA — Yakima's community Christmas tree was toppled as high winds lashed the Yakima Valley on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
With the wind conditions, the tree will remain on its side at Millennium Plaza until Monday, city spokesman Randy Beehler said.
The tree did not appear to do any damage to the plaza itself, Beehler said, but one of the plaza's trees may have been damaged.
The tree, which had been secured by chains to anchors in the pavement, fell over at 8:30 a.m., said Andrew Holt, Downtown Association of Yakima's executive director.
When it fell, the tree's base that sat in a hole in the plaza appeared to shear off. Beehler said the tree will be a bit shorter when it is reinstalled, as crews will have to reshape the trunk to seat it.
The spruce tree was installed at the plaza Tuesday.
— Yakima Herald-Republic