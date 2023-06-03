governorcandidates.jpg

Candidates for Washington State governor, from left, Washington's Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, Attorney General Bob Ferguson, Dr. Raul Garcia and Richland school board member Semi Bird.

With Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declining to run for a fourth term in 2024, state Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz have announced tentative bids to replace him. Other elected officials are lining up to declare their interest for the two statewide seats they would leave empty. The long-anticipated great reshuffle in Washington politics has begun.

Next year’s governor race will be the first contest for an open seat since 2012, and a lot has happened in America, in politics and in Washington in the past decade.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?