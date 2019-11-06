SPOKANE — A Wenatchee woman accused of seriously injuring a family during a car crash in north Spokane in April did not appear for a hearing in Spokane County Superior Court Wednesday because she is jailed in Chelan County in an unrelated case.
Washington State Patrol investigators believe Jessica H. Fisk, 21, was driving 68 mph on northbound State Route 395 near Whitworth University when her Dodge Challenger traveled into the oncoming lane at the intersection of West Hawthorne Road at about 11 a.m. on April 1, according to court documents.
A surveillance video from a business near the crash showed Fisk's vehicle did not stop at the red light and struck a minivan, driven by Jamie Biggerstaff, that was eastbound on West Hawthorne Road on its right side, court documents say. Biggerstaff's 6-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son were in the minivan.
The collision caused Biggerstaff's minivan to spin and hit a Nissan SUV, driven by Julia Crowley, then come to rest on northbound State Route 395, according to court records. Fisk's vehicle spun and struck a 2004 Chevy Sedan, driven by Jillian Selley, before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection.
Biggerstaff and her children all suffered serious injuries from the crash and were transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, according to court records. Biggerstaff's pelvis was fractured, and her daughter sustained a lacerated spleen, fractured collarbone and lung contusion. Her son sustained a lacerated spleen, lung contusion, kidney injury and pelvic injury.
Fisk also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sacred Heart, but the drivers in the secondary crash were not hurt, according to court records.
Fisk was charged with three counts of vehicular assault in Spokane County Superior Court on Oct. 10, according to court records.
Fisk is also charged with two counts of identity theft and possession of stolen property in Chelan County, according to court records. She was arrested in Wenatchee on Oct. 19 for allegedly attempting to use stolen credits cards on Oct. 11 and 12 and remains jailed in Wenatchee, jail records show.