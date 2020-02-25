SPOKANE — WSU Health Sciences Spokane plans to expand its support for Native American students, faculty members and prospective students with a $250,000 grant from the Empire Health Foundation.
The grant will help create the Center for Native American Health, develop programs to prepare students to apply for further education in the health sciences and create an interprofessional curriculum designed to integrate indigenous-based cultural traditions and history, with medicine.
Naomi Bender, director of the Native American Health Sciences program, said the center will be a separate building on the WSU Spokane campus and will be home to several programs for Native American students, researchers and prospective students interested in studying nursing, pharmacy or medicine.
The center will have study areas, a computer lab, a kitchen to prepare traditional meals and a gathering place. There will also be a spiritually-based healing space for students and staff to use, Bender said.
The grant funds will also help start a mentoring program for pre-health sciences students at WSU in Pullman, Eastern Washington University, Spokane Community College and North Idaho College, among other institutions.
"We will have faculty and staff in this area, so there will be support on-hand in terms of mentoring and shadowing experiences with clinics. We have really, really good relationships with local tribes and in their clinics," Bender said.
WSU Health Sciences has connections to local tribes including the Spokane, Kalispel, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and Coeur d'Alene tribes. The mentoring program would help students see first-hand what working in different health care settings is like as well as help them potentially apply for a health science program.
The center will serve as a place for application workshops, support for current students as well as a hub for research based in tribal areas.
Bender said the grant funds will help support a faculty member, who will lead the mentoring program as well as develop the interprofessional curriculum.
"It's co-developed with tribal community partners within and outside of Empire Health Foundation and our campus and that curriculum will look at indigenous-based healing," Bender said.
The curriculum would also explore plant and herbal based medicines, the history of colonization and the epidemics, what health trends exist and how Indian Health Service has changed over time, Bender said. Ideally, a student who finishes the curriculum could receive an interpersonal certification simultaneously with their other courses, and the training would be for not just medical school students but for all students on campus.
"We're hoping it's a certification to opt into, and (we) can create a cohort of students through all health disciplines," Bender said.
Bender stressed the need for the training for all health care providers, acknowledging the nature of rural health care settings for some tribal members, where physicians may not always be present. The curriculum will focus on tribes and traditions in the Pacific Northwest.
"We need to train our physician assistants, nurses, social workers and counselors because they all have time with our tribal patients," Bender said. "... It's a need throughout our health care system and not for physicians alone."