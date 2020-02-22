YAKIMA — A Yakima man is among the applicants in the running for an upcoming vacancy on the Washington Supreme Court.
Jack Fiander of Yakima is among the 11 applicants for the position, according to a list provided by the office of Gov. Jay Inslee, who will choose the next Supreme Court justice.
The new justice will fill a position now held by Justice Charles Wiggins. Wiggins announced in January he was retiring at the end of next month so he could spend more time with his family.
Wiggins, 72, was elected to the Supreme Court in 2010 and won a second term in 2010. The appointee chosen for the seat will serve the rest of Wiggins' term but will have to run for the position in 2022.
Inslee's legal team will interview all applicants. The finalists for the position will then meet with Inslee.
Fiander, a Yakima attorney and enrolled Yakama tribal member, has practiced law in the state for more than 35 years. He is a graduate of the University of Washington School of Law in Seattle.
The other applicants are: Laura Anglin of Tacoma, Alex Ekstrom of Richland, George Fearing of Richland, Millie Judge of Everett, Brad Maxa of Puyallup, Jodi McDougall of Sammamish, Patrick Palace of Tacoma, Michael Price of Spokane, Ann Summers of Seattle and Helen Whitener of University Place.
Fiander, 67, applied late last year for a vacancy in January. The position opened due to the retirement of Chief Justice Mary Fairhurst.
Inslee chose Raquel Montoya-Lewis for the opening. With her appointment, Montoya-Lewis became the first Native American Supreme Court justice in Washington state.