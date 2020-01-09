YAKIMA — By the end of this month, the city of Yakima will no longer have two hospitals.
Astria Health is closing Astria Regional Medical Center, the organization said in a news release Wednesday.
The U.S. Bankruptcy Court Eastern District of Washington authorized the closure during a hearing Wednesday.
Officials said the decision was made after exhausting other options. The organization said it had lost more than $40 million since purchasing the hospital in late August 2017.
“It is with deep regret that we have to make this announcement,” John M. Gallagher, Astria Health president and CEO, said in a news release. “We have worked diligently to sustain the Astria Regional Medical Center hospital and to avoid closing it, but health care industry delivery models continue to shift from inpatient care to outpatient models and due to its continued operating losses, lenders have no interest in refinancing the debt associated with Astria Regional Medical Center.”
Astria Health said it would start winding down inpatient services at the hospital at 110 S. Ninth Ave. immediately and cease operations entirely within two weeks.
Astria’s two other hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside will remain open.
Astria Health will continue providing primary and ambulatory care in Yakima through its Astria Ambulatory Surgical Center, Astria Health Services, Astria Plastic Surgery Center, Astria Home Health & Hospice and Astria Hearing & Speech Center.
The organization will work with Astria Regional’s 463 employees to secure jobs elsewhere in the organization and will schedule job fairs for displaced employees, according to the information from the news release and in bankruptcy filings.
The organization outlined a closure plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court that will be rolled out over the next several days. Astria will begin moving patients to other facilities immediately, and various departments will cease operations over several days.
Susan Goodman, an attorney, appointed by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court to oversee Astria Health’s patient care, noted that Astria Regional, which has 214 beds, has been operating well below capacity. A Dec. 31 report identified patient levels at anywhere from the low 20s to low 50s.
Virginia Mason Memorial CEO Russ Myers said he has been speaking with Gallagher about coordinating care for Astria Regional patients. Astria Health plans to transfer as many patients as possible to Toppenish and Sunnyside, but there will be patients who will need to remain in Yakima.
The critical area of concern is dealing with an expected surge of patients in Memorial’s emergency room. Memorial has 36 emergency beds. On Tuesday, the hospital tried adding another eight beds and plans to expand capacity soon, Myers said.
Memorial typically sees about 200 patients a day in its emergency department and treated upward of 330 patients in a single day within the last two weeks.
“This is a busy time of year because of the flu,” Myers said. “We had been experiencing (a surge in patients), so has Astria Regional. Increasing capacity in our emergency department, that’s our No. 1 (priority).”
Myers also anticipated an increase in its critical care patients.
Myers anticipates that given Astria Regional’s current patient levels, it should be able to handle any potential surge, but there will be conversations about how Memorial needs to respond long-term.
“It will be somewhat of a wait-and-see,” Myers said.