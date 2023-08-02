 Skip to main content
'Not a secret, just sacred' | Church of Latter-day Saints invites public to tour new Moses Lake temple

Moses Lake Temple

Newly constructed Moses Lake temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on 401 East Yonezawa Blvd.

MOSES LAKE — Not everyone gets to step inside a temple of the Latter-day Saints. Even within the church, only members with recommendation cards known as “recommends” are allowed inside.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its newly completed Moses Lake temple to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 4 to 19, excluding Sundays, ahead of the temple dedication on Sept. 17.

Entry

The Recommend Desk is at the entry of the temple.
Baptistry

The Baptistry in the Moses Lake Temple, where baptisms are conducted.
instruction room

The Instruction Room inside the temple. Where member gets spiritual guidance and make promises with God.
Celestial Room

The Celestial Room at the Moses Lake temple. A quiet place to ponder.
Bride's room

The Brides room at the Moses Lake temple where brides prepare for the sealing ceremony.
Sealing Room

The Sealing Room at the temple where sealing ceremonies are conducted.


