'Not a secret, just sacred' | Church of Latter-day Saints invites public to tour new Moses Lake temple

MOSES LAKE — Not everyone gets to step inside a temple of the Latter-day Saints. Even within the church, only members with recommendation cards known as “recommends” are allowed inside.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is opening its newly completed Moses Lake temple to the public from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Aug. 4 to 19, excluding Sundays, ahead of the temple dedication on Sept. 17.
The 28,933-square-foot temple is a single story on 17.2 acres at 401 Yonezawa Blvd. Construction began in 2020 and took nearly three years to complete. The temple is hard to miss while driving on I-90 when passing by Moses Lake.
More than 34,000 reservations were made to tour the temple, according to Monique Lott, a member of the temple’s communication committee. Because there are so many reservations, temple staff added more tours starting every five minutes, Lott said.
"We encourage everyone, even if a time slot is full, to come and be patient if you have to wait a few minutes; we’ll make it work," Lott said.
Lott is from Wenatchee and attends the church in East Wenatchee on 10th Street. She also has served as communication director for the Central Washington stake for the Latter-day Saints church.
She said the new temple is exciting for the Latter-day Saints community in the Wenatchee Valley.
"It just means making it a part of our lives more often. Our past temple was two hours and 10 minutes away, so double the time, right?" Lott said. "To bring our children and to be able to come more often, we’re only an hour away now; it is an incredible opportunity for our kids to align more with the savior."
A growing LDS community
The Moses Lake temple joins 315 temples the church has worldwide.
There are now four in Washington for nearly 300,000 members in the state. The other temples are in Seattle, Richland, and Spokane Valley.
Local media, including the Wenatchee World, were invited for a temple tour on Monday with Elder Shayne Bowen, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He works as assistant director of the temple department at church headquarters in Salt Lake City.
“I think one of the sweetest things is that this community isn’t a very large community, and there’s a temple here,” Bowen said in an interview. “When I was a young man growing up, there were eight temples in the whole world, and it was the huge cities that had temples.” So the blessing of the temple is becoming more available all over the world, and that’s one of the things that impresses me the most about Moses Lake is that this community has its own temple.”
Bowen believes temples create stronger Latter-day Saints communities and, in turn, benefit the whole community for everyone because the church is service-oriented.
“If we’re doing our responsibility, or job, as members of the church, we’re blessing more people,” Bowen said. “We are taught and expected really by our heavenly father to reach out and bless others’ lives.”
He said having days for the public to tour shows transparency.
“I think it’s important for the community to understand that we are reaching out,” Bowen said. “I don’t care if you are a Catholic or a Presbyterian or whatever you are, I’m your brother, and we need to treat each other that way.”
Bowen said the temples and the activities that go on in the temples “are not a secret, they’re sacred.”
“People say ‘well they don’t allow people to go in there,’ it’s not a matter of we don’t people to go in there, it’s a sacred place,” Bowen said.
Bowen says he hears all kinds of “weird stories” about what goes on in the temples. For example, he said there’s a rumor claiming the temples use cadavers for baptisms.
“I think (public tours) clarifies and is just transparent,” Bowen said. “I think in the past people thought ‘we can’t go in there, it’s a secret.’ It’s not.”
Inside the temple, the Recommend Desk awaits in the entry. There, qualified members show their recommendation cards. Those without one remain the waiting room adjacent to the entry while loved ones complete sacred ceremonies.
The Moses Lake Temple, room by room
In the Baptistry, baptisms are done. If someone passes away before they are baptized inside a temple, a loved one can be baptised on their behalf. No cadavers are needed.
There is a locker room to change in adjacent to the Baptistry.
There is a small pool of 12 ox-head statues for baptisms. Bowen said the 12 oxen represent the 12 tribes of Israel.
The Instruction Room is where members and/or couples receive spiritual guidance. Around 40 people can be seated inside.
Inside the Instruction Room members make promises with God called covenants.
There is a big curtain or veil inside the Instruction Room. Going past the veil is a sacred act which will lead you to the Celestial Room.
To get inside the Celestial Room without going through the sacred way, there is a another door.
The Celestial Room is a quiet space for members to ponder and reflect on their relationships with God and their families. Talking prohibited. Unlike most of the rooms inside the temple, noise from cars on I-90 can’t be heard.
Brides prepare themselves in the Bride’s Room before the sealing ceremony with the groom.
Bowen’s wife, Lynette Bowen was also on the tour. She said the Brides’ Rooms are always the most beautiful rooms in the temples, adding she will always remember getting ready for her sealing ceremony in a temple Bride’s Room with her mother as a special memory, and it was just as special to do the same for her four daughters for their sealing ceremonies.
The grooms only have the locker room to change in, said Lynette Bowen.
Sealing ceremonies are done within the Sealing Room. Couples make promises to each other and God to be sealed forever. Couples married before sealing ceremonies can still be sealed and their children can participate, too, as a whole family.
“I’m so excited for members of the Wenatchee area and all of Central Washington for the Moses Lake temple; it will be an opportunity for all of us to come to know the savior better,” Lott said.