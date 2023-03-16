KANSAS CITY, Iowa — The news came as no shock, but was disappointing nonetheless to residents in Camanche, Iowa, who for months have vigorously fought a proposed merger of two of the nation’s largest railroads.

The Surface Transportation Board announced on Wednesday that it had approved the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific after an exhaustive two-year review of the plan. The news disappointed cities and small towns stretching from Houston to Chicago who worried about the ways a merger would affect daily life.

Drew Determann launches himself on a mattress set out for a bulk item pickup outside of his home in Camanache, Iowa. The Determann home, where kids often play outside, is about 100 feet from the railroad tracks. 


