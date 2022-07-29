Purchase Access

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Friday it will investigate a fire that destroyed an electric transit bus in Hamden, Connecticut, on July 23.

The NTSB probe is in parallel to the Connecticut State Police fire origin and cause investigation that is ongoing.