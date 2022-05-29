Number of visitors to Yakima Valley rebounding after pandemic

YAKIMA — Yakima County's tourism economy, and the number of tourists visiting the Valley, have enjoyed a stronger rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic than the state of Washington overall.
Statistics released this month by State of Washington Tourism and Yakima Valley Tourism show the number of visitors coming here during 2021 returned to 90% of 2019 levels, and that positive trend is expected to continue in 2022.
"The past two years have been exceptionally hard on the tourism and hospitality sectors, (so) it's encouraging to see our local tourism economy and jobs recovering and moving forward in 2022," said John Cooper, president and CEO of Yakima Valley Tourism.
Figures released by State of Washington Tourism on May 6 indicate significant improvement in the state's visitor volume, expenditures, tax receipts and employment in 2021 over 2020. However, recovery lags behind 2019 levels in those categories.
According to Economic Impacts of Visitors in Washington State, compiled by national travel research firm Tourism Economics for SWT, the state's visitor volume increased 19.7% over 2020 to 95.3 million, indicating significant growth but still just 87% of 2019 levels. Visitor expenditures increased 36% to $17.7 billion in 2021, an amount that is 81% of 2019.
Tourism supports 205,000 jobs in Washington, including both direct and induced jobs, increasing 8.7% over 2020, officials with State of Washington Tourism reported. Direct jobs numbered 131,000. Some 73,000 jobs were indirectly supported by tourism.
Prior to the pandemic, leisure/hospitality jobs led job growth in the state, officials with State of Washington Tourism reported. State and local tax revenue increased 27.6% to $2.4 billion.
In Yakima County, recovery was stronger than the state data:
- Visitor volume in 2021 increased 21% over 2020 to 2.3 million, returning to 90% of 2019 levels.
- Visitor expenditures grew 39.6% to $342 million, 98.5% of 2019 spending.
- Tourism supported 4,670 direct and induced jobs, increasing 13% over 2020 and just 3.8% below 2019 job levels.
- State and local tax revenues increased 31% to $33.6 million.
These numbers provide optimism for the 2022 tourist season in the Yakima Valley, which attracts quite a few Washingtonians and others from around the Pacific Northwest seeking sunny weather, outdoor activities and agritourism attractions such as wineries and breweries, Cooper said.
In recent years, the data shows that 30% of lodging rooms sold in Yakima were during the summer months of June, July and August, Cooper said. The "shoulder" months of May and September also are strong for visitors.
"Our year-round occupancy pre-pandemic was around 55-57% per year. In 2020 occupancies fell to 35% but last year sprang back to 54%," Cooper said. "I anticipate they will easily exceed that this year and be back to more normal numbers."
Top summer activities include winery and brewery visits, agritourism activities like fruit stands and U-pick farms, and outdoor adventure such as hiking, fishing and water sports.