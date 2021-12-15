WENATCHEE — Numerica Credit Union is giving out four $10,000 grants to nonprofits this month.
One grant is reserved for a Wenatchee nonprofit, while he other three will go to nonprofits in the other regions Numerica serves: Spokane, North Idaho and Tri-Cities. Individuals can nominate their favorite nonprofits in these areas through Numerica’s website (wwrld.us/3GNxaMg) until Dec. 16.
So far, Numerica has received more than 3,000 nominations across the four regions. The two nonprofits from each region with the most nominations will go to a final voting round. Residents will have the opportunity to vote between the two on Numerica’s Facebook page from Dec. 20 through Dec. 27.
"We came up with this fun campaign to get the community involved and help share the nonprofits that mean a lot to them," Numerica spokesperson Chelsea Maguire said. "So then we can really lift up maybe a nonprofit that we haven't worked with in the past or someone that's really making a big difference."
Numerica is conducting a parallel grant program internally, where employees from each region will nominate and vote for their favorite nonprofits to receive a $10,000 grant.
