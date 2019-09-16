EAST WENATCHEE — The state has suspended the license of a registered nurse in Chelan County after she allegedly tied a 95-year-old dementia patient to a toilet with a bed sheet.
Dorene L. Filion, faces civil charges of unprofessional conduct and her license was suspended on July 31, according to state Department of Health and Human Services documents.
She is not allowed to care for vulnerable adults while her license is suspended.
In 2018, Filion worked as a caregiver for an adult family home in East Wenatchee, according to the documents. Filion allegedly used a folded bed sheet to secure a patient to a toilet and also tied them with an apron to a chair when the patient was eating.
Filion has held her license since Aug. 29, 1977.