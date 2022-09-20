NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash

The charred remains of a small jet rests on a runway surrounded by emergency vehicles at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported.

 Tri-City Herald/Bob Brawdy

PASCO — Ten passengers and crew survived a plane crash and rapidly spreading fire Tuesday on the main runway at the Tri-Cities Airport.

The small privately-owned jet was carrying surgical technicians and a registered nurse for the Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute when the landing gear failed just after 7 a.m. They were flying in from Chehalis.



