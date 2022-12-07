FILE PHOTO: Vehicles drive past the New York Times headquarters in New York

Vehicles drive past The New York Times headquarters in New York March 1, 2010. 

 Reuters/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK — More than 1,100 union employees at The New York Times Co. began a one-day work stoppage on Thursday, the union said, citing the company's "failure to bargain in good faith," after setting a deadline for a contract last week.

The union, part of the NewsGuild of New York, had set a deadline for a contract for midnight Dec. 8.