US-NEWS-NYC-HOMELESS-SHELTERS-NY

Around 60 recently arrived Venezuelan migrants are seen entering a shelter in Manhattan, N.Y., early Wednesday morning.

 New York Daily News/TNS/Luiz C. Ribeiro

NEW YORK — The city’s homeless shelter population has hit an all-time high as hundreds of Latin American migrants continue to pour into New York every week as part of a crisis that’s driving the local social safety net to the brink of collapse.

The previous record — 61,415 individuals in city shelters on Jan. 12, 2019 — was first cracked over the weekend, data from the Department of Homeless Services show. On Monday, the latest day for which data is available, the tally reached 62,174.



