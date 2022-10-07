Migrants continue to cross the border to El Paso

Asylum seekers from Venezuela walk to board their bus to New York at the Migrant Welcome Center managed by the city of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management, in El Paso, Texas, on Monday.

 Reuter photo/Paul Ratje

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency on Friday in response to the thousands of Latin American migrants bused to the city in recent months from the U.S. southern border, straining the city's homeless shelter system.

The city expects to spend $1 billion to manage the influx of asylum seekers, Adams said in a speech at City Hall. More than 17,000 have come to New York since April; an average of five or six buses have arrived each day since early September, with nine buses pulling into the city on Thursday, said Adams, a Democrat.



