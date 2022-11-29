US-NEWS-CAPITOL-RIOT-OATHKEEPERS-MCT

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes was convicted of seditious conspiracy for his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. 

 Collin County Jail/TNS

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Stewart Rhodes, leader of the right-wing Oath Keepers group, and one other defendant were convicted of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, capping a trial of the most serious crimes alleged among the hundreds of people prosecuted.

The guilty verdicts by a Washington, D.C., jury Tuesday mark a major win for the Justice Department in its effort to hold individuals accountable for breaking into the Capitol while Congress met to ratify the 2020 presidential election. The riot by thousands of former President Donald Trump supporters involved assaults on 140 police officers and caused more than $2 million in damage on the building.



