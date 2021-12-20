WENATCHEE — As light snow continues to come down Monday, the Wenatchee area can expect one to two inches by the end of the day.
“It does look like an unsettled wintery week ahead,” Charlotte Dewey, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Spokane said.
The holiday week will be full of colder temperatures and more chances for snow from Thursday night into Friday, with the possibility of another inch over the weekend.
Leavenworth could see two and a half inches overnight tonight, while Ellensburg may get two to three inches for today, and another two to three inches over the weekend.
With the “off-and-on weather week,” Dewey also encouraged extra time for traveling, and to pack flashlights, gloves and hats in the car.
The temperatures are expected to get colder over the weekend. The overnight lows for Saturday and Sunday should be in the teens and could hit 10 degrees. Sunday and next Monday look to be the coldest with daytime highs only hitting the low-20s.
