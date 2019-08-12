WENATCHEE — With flood waters pouring into a small Wenatchee neighborhood Saturday evening, law enforcement officers helped evacuate residents to safety.
Officer Erik Magnussen with Wenatchee Police was in South Wenatchee when he heard a call for a natural disaster on Boodry Street voiced over his scanner at 5:08 p.m.
“I was fortunate enough to just be scanning and, yeah, I heard it and was able to get out there,” Magnussen said. “Glad I could get there when I did and nobody got hurt. That’s the biggest thing. Hopefully the houses can be recovered and fixed.”
He and couple deputies with the Chelan County Sheriff's Office began issuing evacuation notices. With water flowing down Boodry Street, Magnussen and Deputy Randy Lake helped carry three girls from their home, across the flooded road to safety nearby. A nearby resident, Ismael Espinoza, captured a photo of the moment.
“It was one of the first residences that I went to when I first got there so they were kind of gathering things up and so by the time they got ready to leave though it was definitely rushing pretty good through their driveway,” Magnussen said. “So we were able to get them across the street into the car and get them out of there.”
Rocks, mud and debris slid into the neighborhood — comprised of a few mobile home parks — at the bottom of a canyon and made three homes uninhabitable.
“We’d already had a couple other hazard calls coming in from Squilchuck so we kind of put people in the area,” said Sgt. Kent Sisson with Chelan County Emergency Management.
He added, “We literally put people in the area and they got down there and saw the circumstances of the water flowing and rocks flowing behind those places and they were able to jump right in there and help get those kids out of the one.”