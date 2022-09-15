SPOKANE — Should drug possession in Washington be a felony? Or should the crime be treated less seriously by making it a misdemeanor while funneling adequate funds to drug recovery efforts?

Answers were offered this week in Spokane during a meeting of local police, lawmakers and drug treatment workers.



___ (c)2022 The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) Visit The Spokesman-Review (Spokane, Wash.) at www.spokesman.com Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?