MOSES LAKE — Public health officials are warning people of a superspreader event earlier this month in Eastern Washington.
More than 17 people in Grant County have been diagnosed with COVID-19 after attending a wedding at a private location near Ritzville east of Moses Lake on Nov. 7.
People who attended the wedding have been linked to two subsequent outbreaks.
The Grant County Health District is concerned that it cannot reach all of the more than 300 people who attended the wedding from many communities.
Details of the wedding have not been made public, but the health district is recommending that if you were a guest at the wedding that you self-quarantine through Saturday, Nov. 21.
The health district recommends that anyone who attends a large event seek testing 5-7 days after the event, or sooner if symptoms develop. Additionally, a statewide travel advisory recommends a 14-day quarantine to anyone traveling out of state when they arrive back in WA and to get tested if symptoms develop.
"We are very thankful to those attendees who have gone in for testing and are staying home. This helps protect their friends, coworkers, and communities from this illness,” Theresa Adkinson, health district administrator, said in a news release.
Following Gov. Jay Inslee's announcement Sunday of tighter restrictions, wedding ceremonies in Washington state are limited to no more than 30 people and indoor wedding receptions are prohibited.
“Wedding organizers are strongly encouraged to keep a log of attendees at each service and to retain that log for at least two weeks,” the district said in a news release. “If an outbreak occurs, this information may be critical to help save lives.”