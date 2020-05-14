WENATCHEE—Ohme Gardens will not open in 2020 due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
Chelan County commissioners and park director Jason Browning made the decision to keep the popular site closed.
Crews will take advantage of the time to make major improvements to the park, according to an Ohme Gardens press release. Projects to be worked on include a new ticket office, a new gift store, parking lot improvements, the refinishing of all ponds and pools, new plantings, additional trails and tree removals.
Without the closure, staff would not be able to accomplish these tasks, Browning said in the release.
The park was scheduled to open April 15, but did not because of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the state.
Members who were hoping to visit Ohme Gardens this year can have their membership extended to the 2021 season, according to the release.
This year’s movie nights are also canceled, but a decision has not been made yet regarding concerts. RLS Productions has run a successful, limited concert season the past few years, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Wenatchee Valley College Foundation. The first RLS concert is scheduled for July 2.