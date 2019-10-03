SEATTLE — Okanogan County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Christian Johnson died Wednesday at Harborview Medical Center a month after sustaining severe burns battling the Spring Coulee Fire.
Johnson, 55, was with his wife, Pam, and family and friends at the hospital at the time of his passing, according to an Okanogan County Emergency Management press release.
No other information about his passing was immediately available, Maurice Goodall of Okanogan County Emergency Management said Thursday morning.
He had been at Harborview for around a month after suffering second- and third-degree burns to more 50-60% of his body in the Spring Coulee Fire. The fire began Sept. 1 and was contained after 90 minutes at 142 acres.
Johnson suffered the burns after he a fellow firefighter, who wasn't injured, left their brush truck, Goodall said in September.
He was treated on the scene by Lifeline Ambulance before being airlifted to Harborview.
Before joining the fire department, Johnson served in the Army and in the Washington State National Guard, according to his GoFundMe page. He was deployed to Iraq from 2003-05.
He retired after 22 years in the military and has been a volunteer firefighter in Okanogan County for the last 20 years, according to the GoFundMe.
Details on Johnson's services will be announced once arrangements have been finalized, according to the release.
