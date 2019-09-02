OKANOGAN — A firefighter was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center on Sunday after sustaining an injury from brush fire near Okanogan.
The firefighter was from Okanogan County Fire District 3, but his name, type of injury and current condition have not been released.
He was treated on the scene by Lifeline Ambulance before being airlifted directly from the scene to Harborview in Seattle on Sunday, according to an Okanogan County Emergency Management press release.
As of Monday morning, the firefighter was still in Harborview, said Maurice Goodall of Okanogan County Emergency Management.
The Spring Coulee Fire began around 4 p.m. Sunday near B&O Road N between Fletcher Loop Road and Spring Coulee Road, according to the release.
The Department of Natural Resources dispatched five aircraft, six engines and a 20-person crew to assist in the fire, according to the release.
The fire was contained at 142 acres by 5:30 p.m., according to the release. Its cause is being investigated by DNR.