OKANOGAN — An inmate who on Tuesday escaped the Okanogan County Jail left behind a note stating the jail wasn’t protecting prisoners from COVID-19. The county’s community health director disagrees.
“I feel the jail has done the best job they could given the conditions,” said Laurie Jones with Okanogan County Public Health on Wednesday.
Inmates Christian White of Rock Island and Kristofer Wittman of Bellingham allegedly escaped the jail early Tuesday morning through a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Douglas County Superior Court.
An acquaintance of White’s reported him to the jail after unknowingly giving the escapee a ride from the jail but kicked him out of his car after learning White had escaped, the affidavit said.
The 53-year-old White and 28-year-old Wittman have not been apprehended.
White was in custody for a Department of Corrections warrant, attempt to elude, possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, hit and run, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault. Wittman was in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, obstructing, reckless driving, second-degree driving with a suspended license, second-degree attempted escape and second-degree malicious mischief.
The affidavit says White allegedly left a note that, “essentially states he escaped the jail because he was in fear for his life due to COVID-19 and the jail was not doing enough to protect the inmates from it.”
Roughly a month ago, Okanogan County Public Health reported an outbreak at the jail in which 11 inmates and four staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jones said the jail has done a “excellent job” of keeping COVID-positive inmates separated from those who aren’t infected.
“They’re not intermingling,” Jones said. “That’s why we haven’t had it just run rampant in the jail. We can identify in different tanks whether it was introduced and have isolated those tanks and then done testing.”
She added she spoke with the jail Wednesday and said they’re attentive to guidelines and offering testing to inmates.
“We don’t feel there is any risk to any inmates at this time for anything,” Jones said.