WENATCHEE — Police say two Okanogan teenage boys were robbed at gunpoint Tuesday while trying to buy marijuana in Wenatchee.
The boys met Alan “Ese Giggles” Meza-Duarte on the 1300 block of North Miller Street and then drove to an empty housing lot near Springwater Avenue to conduct the purchase, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Thursday in Chelan County Superior Court.
Meza-Duarte, 18, rode in a blue SUV driven by an unknown man and the teens rode in a separate vehicle.
Once at the lot, Meza-Duarte, whom police say is a Norteño gang member, allegedly drew a handgun and aimed it the teens’ heads and then stole their phones and a backpack containing a phone charger, portable charger and a portable speaker, the affidavit said.
The teens were arrested Wednesday by the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office in connection to an unrelated incident. During the arrest, they said they were robbed the previous day in Wenatchee, the affidavit said.
The information was relayed to Wenatchee Valley law enforcement and later that day East Wenatchee police pulled over a blue SUV with passenger Meza-Duarte.
He was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of aiming a firearm. He’s being held at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.