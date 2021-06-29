NCW — Visitors to the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will need to be careful about their campfires starting July 1.
Campfires will only be allowed in designated camping areas and designated spots in wilderness areas, according to a news release from the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. Fires are not allowed in all other areas.
The restrictions are due to the increased fire danger in the national forest.
People also cannot smoke within the National Forest, except within vehicles, buildings, designated campgrounds or a three-foot diameter area cleared of flammable material.
Drivers also cannot park or drive off of roads or trails as hot mufflers and catalytic converters can ignite dry grass or brush. Fireworks, exploding targets and pyrotechnic devices are always banned in the national forest.
Visitors can use pressurised or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices. People should still make sure that the area is cleared of flammable material within three feet of any devices.
Campfires will be allowed within most parts of the Glacier Peak, Chelan-Sawtooth, Alpine Lakes, Henry M. Jackson, Goat Rocks, Norse Peak and William O. Douglas wilderness areas, according to the news release. However, some localized fire restrictions may apply in those areas.