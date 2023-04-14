115 years ago —1908
J.M. Duffy has leased the new brick block being built by Miller and Schmidt at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse Street.
Estes Valley Orchard tracts were placed on the market. Many people have been to see the new irrigated lands and deals are being closed up for $16,000 worth of property.
Dave Stein and Jack Lillis returned from a three-month trip throughout the eastern U.S.
F.A. Downing has purchased six lots on Miller Street from J.S. Mooney & Co. for $900.
The Farmers Telephone & Telegraph Co. today issued an 8 percent cash dividend to its stockholders. At present, there are 163 stockholders in the company representing 447 shares.
Cora Knowles and Wylie Rice were married last night at the home of the bride's uncle and aunt, Mr. and Mrs. A.E. Knowles, on Washington Street. Phoebe Knowles played the wedding march and the ceremony was performed by Rev. Adams.
R.M. Poe sold a small house and three lots on Yakima Street to George Burge for $975.
Over 1,000 miles of railroad work involving 16 different projects is currently in progress in the state of Washington.
Jess Eyer moved his bicycle repair shop into the building formerly occupied by L.A. McClure.
Ed Seaman bought 10 acres near Monitor with plans to start a commercial orchard.
Etta Griggs is making improvements to her Wenatchee Avenue residence, putting in a new hot water heating system and adding two new rooms.
Orchard Co. reports planting will begin soon on a block of 30,000 trees on their tracts. New owners who have relocated on the property include George W. Higley of Bellingham, F.L. Tabor and J.A. Silkwood, both of Tacoma, John Kuhlman of Illinois, Earl Hager of Wenatchee, M.R. Ranney of Quincy, George W. Steinacker, A.E. Mead and C.F. Cooper, all of Seattle.
The World is conducting a poll on the future population of Wenatchee. Some believe the town will have 20,000 residents in 20 years.
65 years ago—1958
Apple Blossom Festival Queen Ann Albertson and her chaperone, Mrs. J.C. Emmons, leave Friday on a weeklong tour of San Francisco and Los Angeles. Appearances on local television and radio stations are planned.
Jean Oakley will rule as queen of the Suds and Sun Festival at Soap Lake this year. Her princesses are Carolyn Shelstad and Lois Sperry.
Capping ceremonies for Deaconess Hospital nurses will be conducted Monday. Candidates include Christine Baird of Leavenworth, Joyce Byington and Judith Suckow, both of Quincy, Charlene Heinrich of Cashmere, Peggy Paterson of Moses Lake, Jill Robson of Manson, and Judith Viebrock of Douglas.
Larry Simoneau shaded his Wenatchee Valley College teammate Hallvard Grosvold to win the fourth annual Apple Blossom Giant Slalom on Sun-day, staged in the Stemilt Basin area of Mission Ridge.
The Junior Shop, at 30 S. Mission St., has been purchased by Robert Lohr.
Clyde Pangborn, whose 1931 nonstop trans-Pacific flight with Hugh Herndon put Wenatchee on the map, died Saturday in New York. He was 63.
Stuart Maus has been named the new manager of radio station KOZI in Chelan. He replaces Bill Denton, who resigned to become a sports announcer with a Spokane station.
Myrna Feil, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Feil, has been named Princess East Wenatchee.
The Whyatt-Duncan sawmill at Nespelem is now in operation with a crew of eight men.
Tom Welborn, a well-known resident of Okanogan County, died Monday in Brewster.
Sale of the Wenatchee Valley Clinic building to a group of 15 local businessmen was announced today.
40 years ago—1983
A contract has been signed calling for the National Park Service's lodge at Stehekin to be open year-round. Steve Crabtree, chief of concessions for the Park Service in Seattle, said he received word April 4 that concessionaire Gary Gibson had singed the new contract.
Voters in Peshastin-Dryden and Leavenworth overwhelmingly approved a merger of their two school districts yesterday, casting a combined 91.6 percent favorable vote on the issue.
Don Coppock of Omak and Kim Zachow of Wenatchee left yesterday for the national 4-H conference in Washington, D.C.
Wenatchee Valley College President Jim Davis reports spring quarter enrollment at 1,376 full-time students.
Kent Gerber, a former Eastmont High School baseball player, scored a hole-in-one while golfing yesterday at Three Lakes.
"International Pops," a Wenatchee British Brass Band, concert takes place tonight at Wenatchee High School. Soloists include Cashmere vocalist Suzanne MacPherson, Larry Benoit on cornet and Charles Randall on tenor horn.
Workers at Hanna Mining have agreed to an 8.4 percent cut in wages that will enable the plant to reopen early in May.
Three citizens and a group of Explorers will receive this year's Governor's Distinguished Volunteer Service Awards. Marge Quinn and Charlie Briscoe, both of Wenatchee, W.W. "Woody" Brewer of Soap Lake, and Moses Lake Explorer Post No. 601 will be honored April 19 in Olympia.
A pent-up demand for housing has been released on the local marketplace. Steve Kelley, president of the Wenat-chee Board of Realtors, said 213 homes were sold in the first quarter, compared with 115 in that time period last year.
The Restaurant Europa, formerly the Tumwater Inn, is now open in Leavenworth.
Nikki Howard was named Quincy Junior Miss.