115 years ago — 1907
A lodge of the Royal Highlanders was formed here this week with a charter membership of 52. Officers include Grace Humphreys, protector; Clifford Godfrey, chief counselor; Charles H. Armstrong, secretary-treasurer; and Calvin G. Hall, Charles Buttles and Rufus Woods, managers. Josiah Hoffman has sold his six-acre ranch to T. Judnich of Seattle for $3,500.
O.B. Fuller has filed for the office of mayor on the People's ticket.
The supply shed and ice house of the C & O Steamboat Co. was destroyed by fire.
John Ross and family left today to visit their old home in Nova Scotia. Joe and George Eikelberner are hosting their brothers, B.D. and W.M. Eikelberner of Logansport, Ind. This is the first time the four brothers have been together in 31 years.
City Council members have accepted the bid of H.J. Kimmell for construction of a new jail. Bert Scheble and Emil Miller have returned from a trip to the new irrigation project at Hanford.
Railway officials say 20 refrigerator cars of apples are leaving Wenatchee every day for eastern markets.
Senator Ankeny is working on a proposition for a for a survey of the Columbia River from Bridgeport to Kettle Falls to determine whether the stream between these points can be opened to navigation.Funds must be made available in the next river and harbors bill before Congress.
65 years ago — 1957
Articles of incorporation for the World Fair Corp. were this week filed with Secretary of State Victor A. Meyers. A world fair will be held in Seattle, probably in 1961 or 1962.
A building permit was issued to Ralph Warren for construction of a residence in the Westpark Addition. Valuation of the project is $11,000.
One of Eastern Washington's largest Safeway stores will open in South Wenatchee this week. Scotty Roth is in charge of operations, assisted by Bob Bellinghauser and Don Dawson.
Three more North Central Washington school systems closed Wednesday with reports of students home with the flu. They were Ephrata, Wilson Creek and Okanogan. Already closed are Cashmere, Tonasket, Omak and Oroville.
Candidates for Wenatchee High School homecoming royalty are Joanne Cicchetti, Linda Seaberg, Robert Elmore, Sherry Cearlock, Kris Whiteman, Pam Cederwall, Joan Harper, Judy Kelly, Ann Albertson and Marion Riesterer.
A $44 million bond issue to complete construction of Highway 2 from Puget Sound to the Idaho border will be asked of the next Washington Legislature. The executive committee of the Stevens Pass Highway Association voted to seek immediate funds for the project.
Jack Hill was this week elected president of the Wenatchee Citizens' Recreation Council. Roy Wisdom is vice president and Dorothy Welsh is secretary-treasurer. Delmar R. Sisler, son of Mr. and Mrs. George Sisler, has been named one of 25 distinguished military students at Washington State College.
The Salvation Army band has been reorganized. Its members are Walter McMullen, Simon Prins, Paul Snowdall, Dell Ray Cordell, Frank Prins, Sharon Shepherd, Thea Prins, Benia Meyer, Elfie Johnson, Ernest Johnson, Bobby McMullen and Jane Merriman.
Mrs. R.E. Bell has been elected president of the women's division of the Three Lakes Golf Course. Other officers are Mrs. Joe Borigini, vice president; Mrs. W.E. Effertz, secretary; and Mrs. Don Graham, treasurer. Board members are Mrs. Wilfred Cedergreen, Eleanora Horey and Mrs. Robert Shildmyer, retiring president.
40 years ago — 1982
School administrators will submit a recommendation to the Wenatchee School Board Monday evening in favor of making Wenatchee High School a four-year school in 1984.
Lisa Braun's first-place finish helped lift the Cashmere girls to victory in the Cashmere Invitational cross-country meet Saturday.
A new Wenatchee Eagles Lodge would be built on a site across Fifth Street from Wenatchee Valley College under plans going before city officials.
Rose Sage, a retiring YWCA board member, was named Volunteer of the Year at the organization's 71st annual meeting. The Pioneer Award was presented to Carmen Bossenbrock.
A group of local women is starting a service club. Christi Lewis, president of the group, said the club will not be an auxiliary to any of the men's service clubs but will be a separate entity with its own identity. The Wenatchee Kiwanis has taken the women's group on as a project and, according to Lewis, would like to see the club become a pilot group that could be duplicated around the country. No name has been chosen for it yet.
Plans are under way for East Wenatchee's first annual Fun Festival and Rotary Air Show next year.
The Wenatchee World was presented with the Patriotic Citizen Award by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 902. The award honors The World for displaying its new flag over the Mission Street entrance.
