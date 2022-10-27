221029-newslocal-cityofficials.jpg
With upcoming elections, photographs of officials increasingly appeared on the pages of The Wenatchee Daily World. In the Nov. 6, 1922 edition, a photograph of current leaders in Wenatchee was produced. Identities of the people are in the caption.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago — 1907

A lodge of the Royal Highlanders was formed here this week with a charter membership of 52. Officers include Grace Humphreys, protector; Clifford Godfrey, chief counselor; Charles H. Armstrong, secretary-treasurer; and Calvin G. Hall, Charles Buttles and Rufus Woods, managers. Josiah Hoffman has sold his six-acre ranch to T. Judnich of Seattle for $3,500.



