115 years ago — 1907
Father Van De Hull will arrive here soon to assume charge of the Catholic church.
Mr. and Mrs. Z.A. Lanham yesterday left for a two to three month tour of eastern states.
A marriage license was issued to Benjamin Butterworth and Carrie Gallagher, both of Chelan.
William Hoyne last week sold his homestead in the Columbia Valley for $11,000.
The wooden awning in front of the Wenatchee Drug Company's store was torn down this morning to make room for a new awning to meet city ordinance requirements.
Former Wenatchee resident H.G. McWhirter was in town last week. He was the former proprietor of Wenatchee Marble Works. He currently runs Puget Sound Marble Works in Seattle.
Edna Norfolk and Edwin Preece will be married later this month. Norfolk has been a teacher in local schools and Preece works at the Ellis-Forde Co
65 years ago —1957
Mahlon Simon of Wenatchee, Dick Pell and Robert Rumsey, both of Chelan, and Bill Long of Ephrata were among the top shooters in the regional small-bore championships at the North Central Washington Rifle and Pistol Club range over the weekend.
Marion F. McFadden of Manson was appointed to a position on the Chelan County Planning Commission.
Vern Poff has joined the staff of Johnson's Incorporated as a technician in the TV and radio service department.
Addition of a fifth potline at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works, employing an estimated 125 additional workers, was assured today. Aluminum Company of America announced it had agreed to a contract with the Chelan County PUD to purchase 23 percent of the power to be generated at Rocky Reach Dam, now under construction. Alcoa announced that the resultant firming up of its Wenatchee power requirements would be accompanied by a $10 million expansion of the local smelting plant.
New officers of the Wenatchee Exchange Club will assume their duties at the group's meeting Friday. They include Bruce Gellatly, president; Jim Nicholson, vice president; Mara Stierlen, secretary; and Dr. Louis Crollard, treasurer.
Contractors this week poured the first concrete in the outer walls of the new sanctuary for Central Christian Church at Palouse Street and Chelan Avenue. The new building will replace the adjacent sanctuary built in 1911.
The undefeated Fruit Growers Service team is champion of the Wenatchee Little League's National League. Team members are Dick King, Jim Johnson, Randy Brown, Ray Provo, Gene Headrick, John Carmody, Dennis Cox, Carl O'Donnell, Del Ratzsch, Mike Ryan and Mike Collyer.
The old Rialto theater, victim of the "wide-screen" and the "20-inch screen," was stripped of all the decor that had marked it as a familiar Wenatchee showplace. The box office was ripped off the front of the theater this week as the building undergoes remodeling for eventual conversion to retail space. The Rialto was built in 1921 on the site of the Tumwater Saloon on Wenatchee Avenue and opened the following year. It closed in 1955.
Construction of a post office in Cashmere has been approved by a House public works subcommittee. Estimated cost is $97,200.
40 years ago — 1982
Wells and Wade Hardware has remodeled its building at 201-15 S. Wenatchee Ave. into a mall-style shopping plaza. Instead of one big store with several departments, shoppers now will have a feeling of visiting several different stores, said Vice President Clayton Knighton. Wells and Wade has been in the building since 1915.
The Radio Shack TRS-80 "family color computer," with 16,000 character memory, sells for $399.
Dr. Stan Hoyt of Washington State University's Tree Fruit Research Center in Wenatchee recently was installed president of the Pacific Branch of the Entomological Society of America. Hoyt has been with the Tree Fruit Research Center for 25 years.
Just a few months ago, Marjorie Simmons was a special education teacher in Texas, reporting civic news and writing a column for the local newspaper. Today, she is the new operator, publisher and editor of the Waterville Empire Press. She purchased the paper from Ted Grossman of Oregon.
Andrew Baker of Ephrata was elected president of District No. 2 Sons of Norway.
Guardian council officers of Job's Daughters Bethel No. 62 were recently installed. They are Nadine Jordan, guardian; Barbara Pittman, secretary; Elizabeth Bergstrom, treasurer; Lorraine Hanson, director of music; Ron Kerby, director of epochs; Madlynn Wiltz, custodian of paraphernalia; and Marci Kirkpatrick, promoter of sociability.
Blake Nelson of Wenatchee has been named to the yell squad at Washington State University.
A preview of what may be available to Wenatchee air passengers and cargo shippers was unveiled Monday afternoon as the first flight of Pacific Northwest Airways landed at Pangborn Field. Aboard was a group of company executives and potential investors, who were here to informally survey community interest. Jim Durst, president and chief executive of the new commuter service, said that if financial backers favor coming to Wenatchee, service could start next year.
Joni Holland, Robert N. Gellatly Jr. and Ken Zimmerman, all of Wenatchee, are spring graduates of the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma.
Joan Kraft of Wenatchee has been appointed to the governor's Family Practice Education Advisory Board. Kraft is a member of the Chelan County Medical Auxiliary, Orthopedic Auxiliary I and the Junior Wenatchee Hospital Guild.