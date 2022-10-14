221015-newslocal-oldtimers.jpg
The Wenatchee Daily World would sometimes run older photographs. In the Oct. 21, 1922, edition, a photograph made about 1897 showed “prominent citizens of Chelan county at that time.” The photograph was taken in front of B.C. Collier’s photo studio “located in a shack back of the present location of the Wiester building on Wenatchee Avenue. As of 1922, seven of the 18 people photographed had passed away.

115 years ago — 1907

E.B. Lane today sold his house and five acres of orchard on North Wenatchee Avenue to a Montana party for $15,000. Lane will keep this year's fruit crop.



