115 years ago — 1907
E.B. Lane today sold his house and five acres of orchard on North Wenatchee Avenue to a Montana party for $15,000. Lane will keep this year's fruit crop.
There is a shortage of apple boxes in Wenatchee. Before dawn this morning, 40 teams and wagons were lined up at Hayden Lumber Co. awaiting their turn for some of the containers. Conrad Rose left for the coast to secure an additional supply as the day's shipment of 36,000 was rapidly depleted.
Edward Cuddy has sold the Baltimore Club to W. Bullock, a former saloon proprietor at Leavenworth.
A.M. Storch, of Okanogan, returned from Twin Falls, Idaho, where he attended the government land drawing. He drew one of the earlier numbers and selected a tract near a townsite which he says is worth $15,000.
Joe Appel, former proprietor of the Vendome Cafe which closed last week, is in Seattle to acquire equipment for another restaurant which he says will open across from the Wenatchee Department Store.
Tom and George Rose are supervising the packing of several thousand boxes of apples on the George Miller ranch at Malaga. The fruit will be marketed by the Wenatchee Produce Co.
The Emil Hampton ranch up No. 1 Canyon was sold yesterday to Olof Anderson of Everett for $8,000.
F.L. Renshaw of Sioux City, Iowa, has purchased a three-acre tract on Washington Street. Former Wenatchee resident R.F. Holm has purchased a 40-acre tract at Mountain Home, Idaho, near Twin Falls.
T.A. and R.P. Wright of Chelan passed through Wenatchee today on their way home from the Spokane Interstate Fair. They won $335 in prize money for the fruit they displayed.
65 years ago — 1957
Eastmont High School, in its first year, is generating some enthusiastic school spirit. The student body is planning a rally in support of the football team prior to Friday night's game with Manson.
Willard Hess of Quincy has been elected president of the North Central Chapter of the Washington State Nurserymen's Association. Other officers are Bob Snyder, vice president, and George Bruggman, secretary-treasurer, both of Wenatchee. Serving on the board are V.V. Donaghue, Denny Driver and Clayton Johnson, all of Wenatchee.
Glider pilot Bob Moore of Richland has made the first crossing of the Cascade Mountains by a sailplane, using Wenatchee as a base.
Wenatchee men receiving promotions in the Naval Reserve program are Albert E. Freeman, chief petty officer, radioman; W.A. Sperry, lieutenant commander; and Harold Brown, commander.
Larry Spence has been elected student body president at Quincy Junior High School. Other officers are Diane Dusky, vice president; Lana Rice, secretary; and Suzanne Ringsby, treasurer.
Ronald Kuest is the first president of the new Pioneer Junior High School. Other officers are Terry Minton, vice president; Marcia Fuller, secretary; and Ted Montoya, treasurer.
John Battan and Mrs. Fred Radloff won the hole-in-one course contest at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club Sunday. Behind Battan in the men's firing was Jim Mirabell while Fred Radloff and Gordon Reed tied for third. Mrs. L.H. Teller and Mrs. Charles Slick tied for second in the women's division. Mrs. Lehm Brown was third.
40 years ago — 1982
The $1.25 million fund drive to support expansion of Central Washington Hospital has passed the $100,000 mark, fundraising officials announced. Spokesman Gene Clair said $120,015 has been collected since Sept. 1, mostly from hospital employees and local businesses. The fund drive is designated to complete funding of a $6.6 million proposed expansion project that will add 35 new beds to the hospital and expand service areas.
Golden Dimensions Inc., a Wenatchee-based advertising agency, elected new company officers at its annual stockholders meeting last week. Dave Sands of Wenatchee was chosen president. Vice president is Robert G. Bullis of Cashmere and Fred Hauff of Cashmere is secretary-treasurer.
Wenatchee native Edwin A. Kilburn has been elected vice president and director-corporate policy compliance for International Telephone and Telegraph Corp. Kilburn has been with ITT since 1968 and lives in New Jersey.
Craig A. Nelson of Wenatchee has become a partner in the law firm Kiesz, Gaukroger and Woolett. Nelson has been associated with the firm for three years.
The Uni-Room, a shop offering uniforms for medical workers and others, has opened in the Fifth Street Mall. Iris Byrd is the manager and Linda Smith is the owner.
Former Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Bill Kohls was honored Friday night at a banquet hosted by the Okanogan County Bar Association. Kohls retired earlier this year.
Evelyn Tosch is the new president of Chelan County Salon No. 246, Eight Forty. Other officers for the coming year are Barbara Rutherford, first vice president; Mary Crossley, second vice president; and Loretta Bush, secretary-treasurer.
Chelan County Assessor James B. Sizemore has been named to the Washington State Assessors Association's legislative committee as well as to the association's committee meeting with Gov. John Spellman's tax advisory council.