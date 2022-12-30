115 years ago—1907
Area Catholics have a plan in the works to make Wenatchee the center of a parish in which there would be a number of churches and priests, together with a sisters' school and possibly a hospital. Preparations are under way for the construction of a parish house and stone for the building is being quarried for spring construction.
Secretary Dave Gellatly of the Wenatchee Commercial Club met this week with a committee from the Cashmere Commercial Club to discuss a division of premium money received this year from fair exhibits, amounting to $700 after expenses. The money will be spent promoting Chelan County as a fruit-producing area.
Wenatchee schools Superintendent A.L. Brown has received a letter from Jacob Riis of New York City, acknowledging receipt of 20 boxes of apples sent by Wenatchee school children for students there.
John A. Gellatly has sold nine acres of orchard south of Wenatchee to George Beggs of Seattle for $11,000.
Marriage licenses have been issued to Francis Harter of Wenatchee and Lillie Baker of Bridgeport; and to J.E. Barber of Wenatchee and Mabel Ferguson of Monitor.
Dorothy Berger and Bert Coble were married Christmas Eve at the Christian church parsonage.
O. Robert Dahl, Henrietta M. Dahl and others from Seattle have filed articles of incorporation for the Lucerne & Aurelia Crown Railway Co., to build a railway from the west shore of Lake Chelan to the Aurelia Crown mines at the head of Railroad Creek.
J.B. Olinger, manager of the Chelan County booth at the Seattle Public Market, reports the market venture has been a success with the pre-holiday sale of apples especially encouraging.
Frank Dallam Jr., private secretary to Gov. Albert Mead, is distributing engravings of Gen. Isaac I. Stevens, first governor of Washington, to schools throughout the state to promote interest in state history.
Max Bass, immigration agent of the Great Northern Railway, is building a house on his fruit land in East Wenatchee.
65 years ago — 1957
Carolyn Beucler of Wenatchee and Bruce Maddux of Leavenworth co-hosted a holiday party of Wenatchee area students attending Whitman College in Walla Walla. They included James Anderson, Corinne Bellas, Ruby Bunch and David Reilly, all of Wenatchee; Richard Million and Ann Parson, both of Leavenworth; and Packard Phillips of Cashmere.
The $250 million of Chelan County PUD revenue bonds for construction of Rocky Reach Dam went on the market today and were immediately oversubscribed in advance of the public offering.
Wenatchee city firemen delivered toys to about 300 children in their annual Christmas project. "Operation Santa" was headed by Norman Ayers, Marvin Strop, Ron Swihart and Assistant Chief Glen Harris.
Mark Balaban and Charles A. Uecker, two prominent Cashmere businessmen, died this week. Balaban was a partner in Liberty Orchards, manufacturers of Aplets and Cotlets, and Uecker was co-owner of Uecker Brothers' Garage.
Shown in the paper are newspaper carriers who were presented Daily World scholarships. They are James Colpitts, Jerry Corderman, Robert Goodman, James Ward, John Hall, Larry Dvorak, Tom Hall, Arthur Mohs, Vincent Erickson, John Carlson, Don-ald Cage, Phil Hobson, Jerry Huckabay and Dennis Comstock.
Roofing in Wenatchee reached record proportions this year. The city issued 374 permits for a total of $126,049 in new roofs. Nearly all the jobs were made necessary by a severe storm that struck May 5.
Columbia Basin Hospital at Ephrata is expected to open soon.
Chelan County engineer Don B. West has been named to a consulting board by the Federal Bureau of Public Roads.
The Rev. and Mrs. Richard Tschirley were guests of honor at a farewell party at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Ephrata. Tschirley has accepted a call to Grace Lutheran Church in Enterprise, Ore.
The first Sunday in the New Year will mark the placement and dedication of the cornerstone of the new Central Christian Church building in Wenatchee.
Two couples were recently honored on their silver wedding anniversaries. They were Mr. and Mrs. Carl W. Brown of Monitor and Mr. and Mrs. John B. Knowles of Wenatchee.
Today's paper shows the wedding pictures of Mrs. Larry Johnson Jr., formerly Judith Parmley; Mrs. Lyle Allsot, formerly Bernice Brandt; and Mrs. L.H. Heminger, formerly Joan Anderson.
40 years ago — 1982
Music Mountain Productions is looking for dancers and musicians for its second "Dance with You" production, according to director Tim Handyside.
Robert McDougall and fellow Chelan County PUD commissioner Archie Van Doren attended their last official commission meeting Tuesday. New commissioners are Bill Scott and Jim Wall.
Sally Ride, America's first woman astronaut, doesn't expect any problems as the only female crew member on the shuttle Challenger's second mission planned in April.
Helen Cox was elected president of the Omak Senior Citizens. She will be assisted by Ben Taylor, vice president; Maedora Helm, secretary; and Ernest Cunningham, treasurer.
Ron Longie, a sergeant with the Washington Army National Guard at Ephrata, has been chosen to attend the U.S. Army's highest military school for sergeants. He is one of only eight reservists in the nation chosen for the Army's Sergeant Major Academy. He is employed as a general mechanic/technician for the guard's maintenance shop in Ephrata.
Pi Beta Phi sorority held its annual Christmas social Dec. 27. Among those attending were Eileen Olwell, Paige Nelson, Lori Borth and Heidi Cammack.
"Redwulf" will headline tonight's New Year's Eve party at the Columbian. Band members are Jesse Barrera, Steve Barone, Brad Jones, Kyle Jessup and Mike Sager.
Harold R. Irvine is the new worshipful master of Methow Valley Masonic Lodge in Twisp.
Former Olympic gold medalist Kathy Kreiner and Bill Dorris of Mission Ridge captured giant slalom victories in the first of four Northwest Cup ski races being held at Mission Ridge. Other Ridge skiers participating are Jeff Durtschi, Sam Collins, Jerry Wolf and Daniel Benson.