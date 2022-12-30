221231-newslocal-oldnewscabininthewoods 01.jpg

In the Jan. 6, 1943 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph and story ran describing Jesse Widby and Cyril Warren's winter trek to Cloudy Pass 22 miles from Lucerne near Lake Chelan. They also had with them guide W.W. Chambers. The photograph shows them at one of the cabins that Chambers had built along a trap line.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1907

Area Catholics have a plan in the works to make Wenatchee the center of a parish in which there would be a number of churches and priests, together with a sisters' school and possibly a hospital. Preparations are under way for the construction of a parish house and stone for the building is being quarried for spring construction.  



