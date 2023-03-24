115 years ago —1908

  • Six couples of the Dinner and Card Club were entertained last night at the new home of Mayor and Mrs. Gellatly on Okanogan Heights.
  • J.E. Ferguson has announced his candidacy for the office of Chelan County Sheriff.
  • A civil service exam is being held today in Wenatchee for positions as letter carriers. Home mail delivery begins June 1. The starting pay for carriers will be $600 a year.
  • Sunday chicken dinner is 35 cents at the Orondo Cafe.
  • A birthday party in honor of Mrs. Terry Ross was held Saturday afternoon at the home of Mrs. W.P. Cameron.
  • E.V. Martin has been named exclusive agent for the 80-acre Bailey tract of orchard near Monitor. This land embraces some of the best fruit-growing soil in the valley, is near the Highline ditch and is a short distance from the rail station. The land is being sold in small acreage tracts on easy terms.
  • V.L. Garnier, nephew of I.E. Garnier, arrived in town yesterday from Nebraska. He recently purchased land from the Millerdale tract.
  • Marriage licenses have been issued to Ira Parry of Seattle and Jessie Fritz of Leavenworth; James W. Stephenson of Cashmere and Clarissa Lewis of Chelan; E.J. Carey of Cashmere and Martha Koehler of Wenatchee; and to W.E. Buntain and Carrie Rearick, both of Wenatchee.
  • Rock Island Rapids may be made navigable by blasting some of the bigger rocks in the Columbia River, according to Bruce Griggs, manager of the C&O Steamboat Co. “If the government could be shown the feasibility of this proposition, matters might be arranged to open the river in this manner thus making an open river between here and Priest Rapids.”
  • The Entiat Power Co. is seeking to extend its system to Wenatchee.


