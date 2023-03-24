230325-newslocal-oldnewstrainwreck 01.jpg

A photograph of a train engine that had tumbled into Douglas Creek near Douglas ran in The Wenatchee Daily World on March 27, 1923. The area had been hit by flooding from rains and warm winds that melted nearby snow.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago —1908 

Six couples of the Dinner and Card Club were entertained last night at the new home of Mayor and Mrs. Gellatly on Okanogan Heights.



