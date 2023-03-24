115 years ago —1908
Six couples of the Dinner and Card Club were entertained last night at the new home of Mayor and Mrs. Gellatly on Okanogan Heights.
J.E. Ferguson has announced his candidacy for the office of Chelan County Sheriff.
A civil service exam is being held today in Wenatchee for positions as letter carriers. Home mail delivery begins June 1. The starting pay for carriers will be $600 a year.
Sunday chicken dinner is 35 cents at the Orondo Cafe.
A birthday party in honor of Mrs. Terry Ross was held Saturday afternoon at the home of Mrs. W.P. Cameron.
E.V. Martin has been named exclusive agent for the 80-acre Bailey tract of orchard near Monitor. This land embraces some of the best fruit-growing soil in the valley, is near the Highline ditch and is a short distance from the rail station. The land is being sold in small acreage tracts on easy terms.
V.L. Garnier, nephew of I.E. Garnier, arrived in town yesterday from Nebraska. He recently purchased land from the Millerdale tract.
Marriage licenses have been issued to Ira Parry of Seattle and Jessie Fritz of Leavenworth; James W. Stephenson of Cashmere and Clarissa Lewis of Chelan; E.J. Carey of Cashmere and Martha Koehler of Wenatchee; and to W.E. Buntain and Carrie Rearick, both of Wenatchee.
Rock Island Rapids may be made navigable by blasting some of the bigger rocks in the Columbia River, according to Bruce Griggs, manager of the C&O Steamboat Co. "If the government could be shown the feasibility of this proposition, matters might be arranged to open the river in this manner thus making an open river between here and Priest Rapids."
The Entiat Power Co. is seeking to extend its system to Wenatchee.
65 years ago—1958
Lowry Construction Co. of Wenatchee is the apparent low bidder for work on the Sunnyslope grade school. Lowry's basic bid on the general contract was $156,397 for a seven-room building and multi-purpose room.
Robert Derry has become mayor of East Wenatchee. He defeated Charles Huston and Albert Sandhop in Tuesday's election to take over the post vacated by Gerald Ramaker.
Thirty-seven charter members were initiated Sunday into the Okanogan Chapter of DeMolay. The boys were from Okanogan, Brewster, Pateros and the Methow Valley. Don Weller of Twisp is master councilor.
Grand Coulee Dam was officially named one of the wonders of the world.
General Telephone of the Northwest announced that R.J. Whitekettle has been appointed western division manager with headquarters in Wenatchee. He will succeed Roy E. Downey.
Building permits were issued to Leo C. Antles for a $25,000 house along the Entiat highway and to C.L. Kelso for a $17,000 house near Maiden Lane.
About 100 pounds of sugar has gone into cake-type architecture creating a replica of the Cascadian Hotel. Matt Berger, the chef who created the cake, will have it on display in the eighth annual exhibition of culinary arts in Seattle.
Sam B. Hill, former congressman and superior court judge for Douglas and Grant counties and a key figure in bringing about construction of Grand Coulee Dam, died Sunday in Washington, D.C. He was 82.
Kenneth Graves is the newly elected president of H.B. Ellison Junior High School's parent-teacher group. Others elected were Mr. and Mrs. George Garrison, co-vice presidents; Mrs. Ernest Elder, secretary; and Mrs. Vernon Neel, treasurer.
The Wenatchee Valley Traffic Association reports Extra Fancy Red Delicious apples remain at $3.25-$3.50 for 100-138s and $2.65-$3.00 for 80-88s. Extra Fancy Winesaps 100-138s are $2.60-$2.75.
Neil Butterfield has begun work as district executive of the North Central Washington Boy Scout Council, serving the Columbia Basin.
Robert Brender was re-elected mayor of Leavenworth.
40 years ago—1983
Ann Wieshaupt was honored by Court Wenatchee of the Catholic Daughters of the Americans as Catholic daughter of the year. The award was made at the annual Founders Day potluck Feb. 23.
Rod Cool, a student at Wenatchee Valley College, is a candidate for national president of Phi Theta Kappa, a honor fraternity for community and junior colleges.
Teacher Dick Scheuerman and about 40 of his Cashmere Middle School students have just published a book, "The Wenatchi Indians: Guardians of the Valley." An autograph signing party will be held at the Cashmere Library next week and several local pioneers will attend.
Mayor Jim Lynch Tuesday signed a proclamation making this Camp Fire Week as Camp Fire groups in North Central Washington celebrate the club's 73rd anniversary.
Alcoa officials announced today they will restart one of two idled potlines at the Wenatchee plant on April 4. The potlines have been down since the fall of 1981. The second will be restarted later.
Julie Miller, Atlantic City's Entertainer of the Year, will serve as grand marshal of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival grand parade.
Caroline McKee, owner of Caroline's Fine Apparel in Mission Square, is preparing to open a second shop offering fabric. Caroline's Fine Fabric will be located on the new deck at Mission Square.
The Exchange Club of Wenatchee has presented its youth of the month award to Julie Mullen, a senior at Wenatchee High School.
North Central Washington voters, responding to a survey from state Sen. George Sellar, R-East Wenatchee, overwhelmingly opposed a state personal income tax.
Machell Johnson was chosen queen for this year's North Central Washington District Fair.