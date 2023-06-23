230624-newslocal-oldnewsphotocornerstone.jpg

With construction of the new Chelan County Courthouse beginning earlier in the year, by the time this photograph was published in the June 25, 1923, Wenatchee Daily World, it building was well on its way to completion the next year. A Corner Stone Laying ceremony was the occasion of the photograph as over 200 Masons and officials gathered.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago—1908

J.B. Olinger, manager of Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers Association, is back from a trip to Minnesota and the Dakotas where he had been scouting prospects for sale of this year's fruit crop.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?