115 years ago—1908
J.B. Olinger, manager of Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers Association, is back from a trip to Minnesota and the Dakotas where he had been scouting prospects for sale of this year's fruit crop.
Entiat fruit rancher C.A. Harris is in Wenatchee today and reports he has completed 5,000 feet of ditch for the Entiat Power Co.
William Little, of the Little-Wetsel Co., reports his firm has sold two cars of cattle to businesses in Snohomish and Mount Vernon. The company is bringing a herd of 75 head down from the Methow Valley ranch this week.
W.H. Pringle has plans to build a brick block adjoining the Briggs block on Wenatchee Avenue, now occupied by the Wenatchee Department Store. The new building will also be occupied by the Neubauer store.
Many men have been put to work retrieving logs from the flooded Columbia River, from Kettle Falls to Rock Island.
Maude Merriam, Mrs. Burt J. Williams and Mrs. Frank D. Case were hostesses to members of the 852 Club at the Merriam home yesterday. The event was a kitchen shower in honor of Mary Duff who was soon to be married.
C.H. Flory, head of the local national forest office, has been transferred to Bellingham. He will be succeeded by A.H. Sylvester, who will move the office to Leavenworth to be closer to the main base of operations.
The city of Cashmere has hired engineer C.C. Ward to prepare plans for a municipal water system which will include a pumping plant utilizing electric power.
Chelan County Superintendent of Schools E.C. Bowersox reports that the county faces a serious teacher shortage due to many resignations.
J.D. Logan, sheriff of Douglas County, passed through Wenatchee on his way home from the east. Logan had been stranded for several days in Montana due to floods.
Flood waters of the Wenatchee River have threatened the Alfred Johnson orchard near Cashmere.
65 years ago—1958
Judge Lawrence Leahy will receive the Golden Eagle Award at the annual convention of the Washington State Aerie. The award honors outstanding leadership in the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
Jim Mirabell and Judy Ayres have been selected as outstanding boy and girl by the students of Pioneer Junior High School.
Roy Duncan, a Wenatchee athlete attending Seattle Pacific College, placed third in the 100-yard dash at the national small college track and field championship in San Diego.
Annexation to the city for the Tomlinson Addition and part of the First Addition to Millerdale was completed at a recent City Council meeting.
Darlton Cannon, Wayne Kelly and Hugh Griffiths were elected trustees of Lake Chelan Board Racers, Inc.
Dr. Tom Milliette has opened a dental practice in Manson and Chelan. Dr. Lee Griffith is also expected to open a practice this fall, sharing offices with Milliette.
Chelan Mayor Eugene Pasley has appointed Jerry Trinkle as city supervisor. The position was previously held by Glenn Geer.
Ruth Smith has sold Ruth's Dress Shop in Leavenworth to Tyler's Inc., in Wenatchee. The name of the shop will be changed to Tyler's, Inc.
The 17th graduating class from Wenatchee Valley College will receive degrees this week. Participating in the ceremonies will be Dr. George F. Krakowka, the Rev. Chester Finkbeiner, Mary Murphy and Dr. L.P. Batjer. There are 67 students in the class.
40 years ago—1983
Dale Maul is the new manager of the Thunderbird Motor Inn.
Campbell's Lodge Inc., in Chelan has purchased Cannon's Resort and assumed management of its motel, apartments and related properties.
Gino's Italian Restaurant has reopened at its original location at 334 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Jack Collins, athletic director and head football coach at Cashmere High School, is one of eight finalists for national prep football coach of the year honors. Collins, the Washington state high school football coach of the year, was recently named District 7 coach of the year.
Kim Moats is the new Leavenworth Junior Miss.
John Kageorge was one of 550 people selected from more than 17,000 applicants to be a member of Up With People, an educational and entertainment organization. He is a recent graduate of Wenatchee Valley College and a 1981 graduate of Leavenworth High School.
Dallas Patten is the new business manager for the Chelan-Douglas Mental Health Center.
Sandy Putman of East Wenatchee will reign as this year's queen of the Caribou Trails Appaloosa Club.
Cheri Kelley, broker and manager of Johnson's Real Estate/Better Homes and Gardens office in Leavenworth, has been named Realtor of the Year by the Wenatchee Board of Realtors.
Jim Engley knocked in his tee shot on the 149-yard No. 7 at Three Lakes Golf Course over the weekend.
Riley Church, Chuck Donnatelli and Ronald Doop will travel to Baton Rouge, La., to compete in the International Special Olympics.
The Columbia Federal Giants won 14 out of 15 games to claim the Major League championship in Eastmont Little League baseball.
Chris Barnhart of Cashmere earned two championships in the Hands Across the Border tennis tournament held in Oroville over the weekend.
Washington State Eagles will award Central Washington Hospital a $10,000 grant this week as more than 1,500 club members gather here for a three-day state convention.
Jan Swindell captured the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club women's division championship this week.
Roy Pennington was elected district representative to the national executive committee of the Disabled American Veterans at the state convention held last weekend in Yakima.