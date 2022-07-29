Purchase Access

220730-newslocal-natatoriumjoneshouse 01.jpg
Abram A. Piper's Natatorium near Fifth Street and Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee, was a popular spot for Wenatchee children to safely swim. The pool was shown in a daily advertisement in The Wenatchee Daily World during the summer months. This photograph of vacation bible school children using the natatorium was published on August 2, 1922.

115 years ago — 1907

C.S. Crider, formerly secretary and treasurer of Wenatchee Produce Co. and now manager of Koskokwim Transportation and Trading Co. of Alaska, arrived in town this morning. He is down from Alaska for the purpose of outfitting for the coming season.  