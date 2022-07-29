115 years ago — 1907
C.S. Crider, formerly secretary and treasurer of Wenatchee Produce Co. and now manager of Koskokwim Transportation and Trading Co. of Alaska, arrived in town this morning. He is down from Alaska for the purpose of outfitting for the coming season.
J.R. Snyder of Chelan stopped over in Wenatchee on his return from North Yakima. Snyder is one of the owners of Columbia and Okanogan Nursery Co., located in Chelan. He has a branch office here.
H.A. Manchester was up to his Orondo fruit ranch yesterday.
A survey for the proposed new railroad from Waterville to Pasco has been completed. Farmers will be asked to donate the right of way.
Z.A. Lanham is president of the Farmers' Telephone & Telegraph Co. Other officers are S.W. Phillips, vice president, and H.C. Littlefield, secretary. Arthur Gunn is a trustee.
The value of acreage property in Chelan County this year was $1,427,304, according to the county assessor's office.
Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Allendar returned from three weeks in Ballard.
Women's Home Missionary Society of the Wenatchee Methodist Episcopal Church recently elected officers for the coming year. They are Mrs. A.E. Knowles, president; Mrs. W. O'Brien, first vice president; Mrs. B.B. Holcomb, second vice president; Mrs. W.O. Marr, recording secretary; Anna Wood, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. S.A. Thompson, treasurer.
The annual report of Chelan County schools has been announced by Superintendent E. Riste. Total receipts of all districts for the year was $119,312 with total disbursements at $93,917. The amount of bonds now outstanding is $100,120.
B.C. Collier and O.D. Johnson will leave Monday for a trip into the mountains.
65 years ago — 1957
Moses Lake and Othello were among the 10 cities in Washington state with the largest percentages of population increase in the year which ended April 1, the state Census Board reported this week. Moses Lake, with a population of 11,495, increased 6.5 percent and Othello, population 2,775, increased 9.2 percent. Other towns and cities include Wenatchee, 16,500; East Wenatchee, 420; Leavenworth, 1,640; Cashmere, 1,760; Chelan, 2,330; Omak, 4,025; Okanogan, 2,170; and Quincy, 3,006.
Mrs. Carl Parsons is the newly elected president of the Missionary Society of the Plain Community Church. Other officers are Mrs. Ralph Newell, vice president; and Mrs. W.O. Burgess, secretary-treasurer.
Mrs. Victor E. Richardson of Monitor was recently elected regent of the Wenatchee Chapter of Daughters of the American Colonists, 1607-1776.
Mrs. Lester Henson was installed as president of the Ladies' Auxiliary of Carpenters. Serving with her will be Mrs. L.K. Hinson, vice president; Mrs. Hans Johannsen, recording secretary; and Mrs. Emory Toland, financial secretary.
Mrs. Irvin Myers is president of the Wenatchee DeMolay Mothers' Club
Edgar Critchlow, former principal of Pateros High School, has returned to become superintendent of schools. In neighboring Brewster, A.G. "Jerry" Haugland has assumed duties as the new superintendent.
Dr. Dale Waite has moved his dental office from the Savings and Loan building to 330 King Street. He now occupies the suite of Dr. R.J. Bunker who has moved into the professional building's new addition.
The population of the Wenatchee area will double in the next 20 years, General Telephone Co. officials predict, with the greatest percentage of increase in East Wenatchee. Construction of a central equipment building and establishment of a separate exchange for East Wenatchee may result from a survey and long-range forecast submitted to the company's headquarters. The telephone men estimated Wenatchee area population will leap from 35,000 this year to more than 80,000 in 1977.
40 years ago — 1982
Wenatchee Valley Clinic will add more than 32,000 square feet to its buildings in an expansion project estimated to cost $2.5 million, clinic administrator Lowell Doyle announced. The clinic will expand several existing departments and bring 10 to 12 new physicians on board over the next five years. Construction will take a year to complete.
Rick Olson, a former Wenatchee attorney who is now executive director of the governor's task force on water resources, has announced he will run for the combined position of Douglas County prosecuting attorney and coroner. Olson, a Republican, will face incumbent Judy McCauley, also a Republican, in the September primary.
Wenatchee Eagles Aerie next week will become the first lodge in history to have supplied two grand worthy presidents as head of the international organization. Current Grand Worthy Vice President Ben Packard of Wenatchee will join former president Judge Lawrence Leahy, also of Wenatchee, in the ranks of the presidency. Leahy served 1956-57.
Dick Odabashian was elected vice chairman of the Washington Transportation Commission.
The question of whether a community council should be set up to serve Malaga and Colockum area residents will be decided in next month's primary election. The purpose of the council would be to act as a local sounding board for ideas to improve the community.
Roland Cook of Tumwater has been appointed administrator of the Wenatchee District of the state Department of Transportation.
Major Harold Wells, commanding officer of the Wenatchee Salvation Army, has been promoted to his present rank from captain. Wells has been with the Salvation Army for 20 years and has served in Wenatchee for the last three years.
Bill Kiehn of Wenatchee has joined the firm of McDougall and Sons, Inc., as a field representative.