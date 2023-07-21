230722-newslocal-oldnewsphotostandardoil.jpg

A new Standard Oil company service station at the corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Spokane Street was pictured in the July 21, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. Today the location is a parking lot for La Mexicana Super Market.

 Original photo by Simmer

115 years ago—1908

Mrs. George H. Ellis left for Olympia where she will visit with her brother, Frank M. Dallam Jr.