115 years ago—1908
Mrs. George H. Ellis left for Olympia where she will visit with her brother, Frank M. Dallam Jr.
W.A. Sanders has resigned as county commissioner. Alex Pitcher has been appointed to replace him.
Ezra Meeker has returned from a trip over the old Oregon Trail by ox team where he marked the trail for future identification. Meeker left Puyallup in January 1906 and arrived in Washington, D.C., in November 1907, after covering a distance of 3,650 miles. On the return trip, he came as far as St. Joe, Mo., with the oxen as motive power.
Dr. S.T. Miller, the only registered veterinarian in Chelan County, has decided to locate here permanently with headquarters at the Eagle barn.
The Dominican Sisters of Tacoma yesterday arrived in Wenatchee and, in cooperation with Father Van de Wall, will raise funds for the construction of a parochial school to cost about $17,000.
The winners of a contest sponsored by The Daily World will sail Saturday from Seattle on the steamer Jefferson of the Alaska lines. Ruby Webb was the contest champion.
F.A. Drebis, superintendent of Cascade Orchards at Leavenworth, is a Republican candidate for commissioner from the 2nd District. Drebis was a former Wenatchee area resident and lived on Stemilt Hill for nine years.
J.H. McGohan will be principal of Lewis & Clark School for the coming year. McGohan's qualifications as an instructor have prompted the school board to offer him a yearly salary of $1,000.
Mayor and Mrs. J.A. Gellatly are receiving congratulations over the arrival of their new daughter Friday evening.
Amanda Palmquist began a term of school this morning at Skyline Mill.
Residents of the Crab Creek Valley are among the first to benefit from the Chicago, Milwaukee and St. Paul railroad now building from Montana to the coast. Othello, planned as a division point of the new road, will have the distinction of having the first station agent in Washington.
Superintendent A.L. Brown reports the total number of students enrolled in Wenatchee schools is 968 with 496 boys and 472 girls.
65 years ago—1958
J.M. Carmody, a well-known Wenatchee horseman, watched his Mercenary Island win the $5,000 Stallion Stakes at Longacres.
State horticulture officials anticipate an 18,330-car crop this fall for the Wenatchee-Okanogan district, compared with last year's 17,940.
A bolt of lightning went into a transformer at the Cascadian Hotel causing heavy smoke but no fire.
Among Wenatchee's delegates to Boys State, Russell Burton was elected to the House of Representatives; Ted Nelson served on the bylaws committee; and Tom Warren was elected to the Supreme Court.
Harold A. Fox was named assistant cashier at the Columbia Valley Branch of the National Bank of Commerce.
A golf driving range is being built on North Wenatchee Avenue, the first business of its kind in Chelan County. The developers are Dale Woods, Noel Jones, Bill DeWitt and Dick Swan. It will be known a the Wenatchee Golf Range.
Oren Swimme, president of the board of directors of the Entiat Warehouse Co., has announced the resignation of Grant Scofield, manager. Scofield has accepted the manager's position of the Cashmere Pioneer Fruit Growers Association.
Completion is expected soon on a new $83,000 medical dental center in Moses Lake. The center will house two dentists, Dr. Lloyd Meharry and Dr. Earl Thorp, and two physicians, Dr. Harold Tracy and Dr. Joseph Long.
The Chelan County PUD will mark its 10th anniversary of operation with a four-day "Decade of Progress" event. Tours of dams at Lake Chelan and Rock Island are planned.
Fritz M. Morrison, former district ranger in the Packwood District of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, has been named a staff assistant at the Wenatchee National Forest, filling the post vacated by Arch Mills. Mills will now head range and wildlife management operations.
James W. Markel has been appointed permanent postmaster at Omak.
Ernest R. Fox has taken over his new duties as superintendent of the Cashmere School District. Fox replaces James M. Thrasher, who resigned to accept a position with the state Board of Education.
City building permits have been issued to Carter Oil Co. for the construction of a $27,348 concrete block service station at 210 Ferry St., and to Wilbur McMoran for a $14,900 house at 1408 Madison St.
40 years ago—1983
Dedication services for the First Church of Christ, Scientist, are to be conducted Sunday at the church's new facility at 1500 S. Mission St.
Mike Goodwin of Quincy captured his eighth consecutive victory in the Mini-Indy main event race at Wenatchee Valley Speedway over the weekend.
After two and a half years of explorations and tests, a Canadian mining firm says it is about to reopen the old Ruby Mine, west of Oroville. Jim Wishart, president of Kaaba Resources, said his company is ready to start mining silver as early as next month.
Rizzuto & Crosby, an Edmonds-based firm, has finished pouring the concrete foundation for 30 apartment units on Western Avenue.
Jewel Tweten, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Tweten of East Wenatchee, left this week for a summer training session with the Pacific Northwest Ballet School.
Abby's Pizza finished the Eastmont Babe Ruth baseball season with an 8-1 record, giving them a co-championship with Security Bank.
Dr. Milton H. Brinton has joined the staff of the Wenatchee Valley Clinic as a general and vascular surgeon.