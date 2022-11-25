221126-newslocal-elkslodge.jpg
A photograph of the new Elks Lodge at the corner of Chelan Avenue and Orondo Street was on the front page of the Nov. 27, 1922, Wenatchee Daily World. Throughout the newspaper, businesses bought advertising congratulating lodge members for their achievement.

115 years ago — 1907

Homer & Yenter sold 10 acres of Millerdale property to Steve Himelich for $9,000. The tract is set to one-year-old trees and is located south of the Messerly home.

221126-newslocal-elksofficers.jpg
Portraits of Wenatchee Elks Lodge leaders were published inside the Nov. 27, 1922, newspaper.


