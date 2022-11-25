115 years ago — 1907
Homer & Yenter sold 10 acres of Millerdale property to Steve Himelich for $9,000. The tract is set to one-year-old trees and is located south of the Messerly home.
E.H. Marston has arrived with his family from Lincoln, Neb., and will make his home in Wenatchee. Marston is an expert watchmaker and has a job with jeweler Howard Thomas.
H.N. Swartwood of Orondo this year picked 40 boxes of first-grade Ben Davis apples from one tree, in addition to 10 boxes of second-grade fruit.
E. Crane, well-known artist of wildlife paintings, has a display of his work in the basement of Columbia Valley Bank. Crane is the father of Mrs. C.F. Keiser.
Long strings of Great Northern flat freight cars piled with wheat are passing through town every hour on their way to coast terminals for foreign shipment.
Dickinson's hall in Quincy has been set up with a "baseball court" for sports enthusiasts to use during the winter months.
A committee of the Wenatchee Commercial Club has written to Andrew Carnegie in an effort to secure the donation of a library.
Professor Barker will present his piano students in recital Friday evening. Those to perform include Lillian Smith, Louise Wilson, Adria Lodge, Howard Patience, Eva Roderick, Ruth Courtway, Mollie McMahon, Carrie Sterling, Pearl Slack, Faye Launsbach and Ellen Ernst.
Washington State Highway Commissioner Joseph M. Snow is advocating a cross-state road running from the Idaho line near Spokane, through Waterville and Wenatchee to connect with the Snoqualmie Pass road now under construction.
Mrs. D.A. Beal and Mrs. C. Gilchrist hosted a reception in honor of bride-to-be Nellie Culp.
Master builders of New York have advised the Brotherhood of Carpenters that scale pay will be reduced from $5 to $4.50 a day after the first of the year. The carpenters will be backed by other unions to resist the cut.
Ira Freer, who has been manager of Cashmere's Ellis-Forde Co. store, leaves this week for Okanogan where he has purchased the company's store there and will make his home.
Fire destroyed the woodshed of The Wenatchee Republic early Sunday morning.
65 years ago — 1957
Dr. Rod Sprague has been elected president of the East Wenatchee Kiwanis Club to succeed C.C. Simpson. Other officers are Ed Gensinger and Harold Baker, co-vice presidents; Charley Beeman, secretary; and Robert Dintelman, Everett Gill, Darrell McNeill, Bill Trotter, Charles Webb, Bert Goodfellow and Myron Gormley, directors.
Ephrata's Tigers defeated Quincy, 6-0, giving Ed Fisher's team the North Central League championship.
Another 478 carloads of apples were shipped from the Wenatchee-Okanogan district last week, boosting the season movement so far to 3,452 cars. That leaves storage holdings estimated at 15,220 cars in the district.
Fish and game officials have indicated an effort will be made to improve spawning grounds on the lower Stehekin at the head of Lake Chelan.
Omak airport has recently been equipped with a new lighting system outlining the runway, an illuminated wind cone and a clearance light atop the hangar
Pioneer Junior High School is now the official name of Wenatchee's newest school. The school board took action to drop the name "Park" from the school on recommendations made by the student body and the Parents-Teachers Association.
Heading preparations for the Chelan Valley Fair at Manson are Fair President Jim Finley and Ed Grimes, past president.
Mrs. Genevieve Mercer, first-grade teacher at Mountain View School, is the Quincy winner of the annual Teacher of the Year award, inaugurated by the Washington Federation of Junior Women's Clubs.
Sue Hall, a senior at Eastmont High School, is the winner of the "Voice of Democracy" speaking contest.
Mrs. Merle Tanner of Waterville has been named Douglas County chairwoman for the annual Christmas Seal Drive. Mrs. W.A. Kiser of Wenatchee is Chelan County's chairwoman.
The first officers of Pioneer Junior High School's Girls' Club were recently installed. They are Judy Ayres, president; Barbara McKoin, first vice president; Pamela Reitz, second vice president; Mary Lou Lorraine, secretary; and Margaret Riesterer, treasurer.
Wenatchee High School's apple judging team of David Smoots, Mike O'Leary, Bill Hansen and Bob Breamer won top honors in a recent competition at Wenatchee Valley College. Chelan took second place and Manson took third.
Mary Grace Marchant, Ruby Zimmerman, Barbara Bartram and Merle Osterback received Ground Observer Corps awards.
40 years ago — 1982
A new youth organization, Cascades Cruisers of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets, is being formed in the Wenatchee area. The group is sponsored by the local Navy League.
Bill Wilson is the new president of the Valley North Trade Association. He is manager of PayLess Drug.
Members of the Peshastin-Dryden School Board voted Tuesday to appeal the county-ordered closure of two school buildings and to retain a lawyer to help them through the appeal. The district faces the closure of its high school and Dryden Elementary School and, in the long term, dissolution of the entire district following the failure of a bond issue earlier this month.
Ken Christensen, Jim Blankenship and Jim Hampton have been named as new battalion chiefs for the Wenatchee Fire Department.
The Brewster City Council has voted to close its jail. Prisoners will be transported to the county jail in Okanogan.
The Strikers have won the championship of the Wenatchee Flag Football Association in the league's inaugural season.
Howard Larson of Wenatchee has been reappointed to the State Council on Aging for a three-year term.
Chuck Largent has been elected chairman of the Community Education Coordinating Council for the coming year. The council's goal is to promote education and recreational activities in the Wenatchee area.
A big crowd watched Mayor Jim Lynch throw the switch lighting Wenatchee's 70-foot community Christmas tree, donated by the Wooten family.
Ned Walls was honored as most inspirational player on the Wenatchee Valley College football team. Dorian Champion was chosen as the team's most valuable player.
The East Wenatchee Water District is considering the idea of building a new reservoir near Fancher Field to accommodate expected growth in that area.
Brian Fitzjarrald was named most valuable player on the Eastmont High School football team.
