230107-newslocal-oldnewsbakery 01.jpg

An advertisement for Bake-Lite Bakery on Orondo Avenue appeared in the Jan. 12, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World. At the time, other than for movies, it wasn't common for advertisements to contain a photograph but rather just line drawings and type.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago—1908

A Portland steel manufacturer is offering $100 to anyone around Wenatchee who can produce a deposit of silica sand and offers to buy 100 tons a month at $6 per ton.