115 years ago—1908
A Portland steel manufacturer is offering $100 to anyone around Wenatchee who can produce a deposit of silica sand and offers to buy 100 tons a month at $6 per ton.
George D. Brown, manager of the Waterville, Chelan Falls and Bridgeport flouring mills, was today in Wenatchee en route to the coast. He reports half of last year's wheat crop is in storage in the Big Bend.
The Ephrata-Moses Lake Telephone Co. was last week organized and a contract issued to Harvey Hite for construction of a line to connect with the Moses Lake Post Office.
The new C & O steamer North Star yesterday made its trial run and tomorrow will make its first trip up river with a cargo of powder. The new vessel is smaller than the Okanogan or Chelan and was designed for service when the river level becomes too low for the larger boats.
Albert Kinzebach of Chelan Falls is visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.W. Kinzebach, in Wenatchee. Kinzebach is employed at the Chelan Falls mill.
The first services were held last Sunday in the new Quincy Presbyterian Church. Rev. H.W. Hoole is the pastor.
The population of Washington state has doubled in the past seven years and is now at 1,158,998, according to statistics just issued from Olympia. The population of Wenatchee is listed at 3,500 but is said to be about 5,000. Seattle has 240,000 residents and Spokane 80,000.
Mrs. Etta I. Griggs hosted an open house at her home on New Year's Day. Guests included Mr. and Mrs. John Scaman and Mr. and Mrs. Hugh Parshall.
The Rev. J.A. Graves, formerly of Wenatchee, will fill the pulpit of the Christian churches at Waterville and Entiat during the coming year.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club is promoting the establishment of city mail delivery.
George Farwell, E.T. Balch and Dave Gellatly are seeking quality fruit to be displayed at the Washington State Horticultural Society meeting in Walla Walla later this month.
65 years ago — 1958
George J. Racus, longtime cashier at the local Railway Express office, has been named its agent, succeeding Carl Nesset.
The gymnasium at St. Mary's Mission near Omak was destroyed by fire. Loss is estimated at $75,000.
Patients were moved into the new Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata over the weekend.
Sirens shattered the quiet of early New Year's morning as firemen raced one block to battle a fire at the Elks Lodge.
Mrs. Cecil Jones of Oron-do gave birth to Chelan County's first baby of the new year.
Mr. and Mrs. Dale L. Hawkins have purchased the Chelan Sandwich Shop from Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Jessup.
The fire which destroyed the Elks Club building New Year's Day started in the stairway of the main Orondo Street entrance, according to Fire Marshal Al Fletcher.
A.A. Morrison was elected president of Wenatchee's YMCA. Also elected were Rev. Russell Hendrick-son, first vice president; Mrs. Arthur Ludwick, second vice president; Mrs. Howard El-more, secretary; and Melvin Brown, treasurer. Frank F. Taylor Jr. is the retiring president.
Chelan County building permits were issued to C.A. Naeseth for construction of a $14,000 house in the West Park Addition and to A.M. Porter for an $8,700 house in Chelan.
Construction in Wenatchee during 1957 totaled over $2.6 million. Major projects included the Washington State Highway Department addition, $137,000; Sugg's tire shop, $50,000; Pacific Moulding Co. plant addition, $50,000; Gwin, White and Prince office building, $42,000; a service station on North Wenatchee Avenue, $32,000; and a temporary office building at the Rocky Reach Dam construction site, $30,000.
The state Department of Health, Education and Welfare has approved a $210,984 grant for construction of a new 32-bed hospital at Brewster.
Keith Marney is the new president of the Waterville Commercial Club. Elected with him were Bill Carroll, vice president; and Harold Badten, secretary-treasurer.
Moses Lake and Wenatchee are the only remaining unbeaten basketball powers in the area, but fans must wait until Jan. 24 for the big North Central District Class AA showdown.
40 years ago — 1983
Tiffany Joy Byington, born at 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning at Moses Lake's Samaritan Hospital, is North Central Washington's first New Year's baby. She is the daughter of Jeffrey and Susan Byington of Moses Lake.
Hap Lowers has retired as vice president and director of Cashmere Valley Bank.
Roy's Chuckwagon, a buffet-style restaurant that closed last month, is not likely to reopen. The restaurant, located near the Valley North Mall, had been here 13 years. Its lease with First Union Management, owner of the building, expired and corporate officials decided not to renew it.
The River of Life Church building in Monitor, formerly the home of the Bethesda Christian Center, is up for sale for $2.5 million. Church officials are looking for a new location in Wenatchee.
Longtime Chelan County PUD commissioner Robert Keiser was elected president of the the board. Al Pflugrath will be vice president.
Leavenworth and Waterville are the lone representatives from North Central Washington on the Associated Press boys' high school basketball poll released this week.
An elevator for the North Central Washington Museum may be within its reach, trustees have decided. Museum boosters have raised about $45,000 in contributions and pledges.
Sparked by Brick Borchers' 269 game, Schall's bowlers produced three 600 series in the major Classic scratch league at Columbia Lanes Wednesday night.
Engineers are about to turn on a unique geothermal heating system in Ephrata which could cut heating costs in Grant County public buildings by 85 percent. The project was given final certification by L&I.
Elizabeth Dole, Presi-dent Reagan's choice as his new transportation secretary, is ex-pected to breeze through Senate confirmation and become the administration's first woman to head a Cabinet department.
Shawn Martin was elected president of the Kitty Korner Kat Klub, a 4-H group. Other officers are Michelle Harmon, vice president; and Siri Hepler, secretary-treasurer.