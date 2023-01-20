115 years ago—1908
The people of the Colockum sold enough stock to assure a telephone line to serve their neighborhood and connect with the Farmers Telephone Co. line at the C.B. Reed ranch.
Nat James has sold his ranch at Waterville for $3,000. S.C. Robbins has purchased from Fred Tyler a ranch east of Douglas for $1,000 and also purchased the Lane ranch nearby for $800. Emanuel Graves sold his Douglas ranch to Mr. Hayden for $800.
There are 1,700 taxpayers in Douglas County.
William Gardner of Wenatchee has discovered an extensive coal field on the Twisp River four miles above the confluence with the Methow.
M.O. Merrill and W.F. O'Neal have opened a carriage painting shop.
A company is being organized to construct a telephone system in Okanogan County to compete with the Pacific States Co., which citizens of that area say is not keeping up with the demands of rapid development. Officers of the new company are H.M. Fryer, president; J.Z. English, vice president; Arthur Lund, secretary-treasurer; and A.M. Storch, superintendent of construction.
Ben Lowe has opened the Buckeye Grocery.
Ola Chamberlain, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Chamberlain of Monitor, and Asa L. Miller were married Sunday at the home of the bride's parents. They will make their home at Miller's property near Sunnyslope.
Jack Quigg is at Pateros where he will supervise construction of a steel bridge over the Methow River.
C.E. Buttles took top honors for the largest and best display of birds at the recent poultry show.
H.L. Wiester has headed up a fundraising drive to send a group of local residents to Spokane to support the Wenatchee debating team.
A committee from the Wenatchee Commercial Club last night met with the City Council for the purpose of establishing a library here. The only library facilities currently available are in the reading room of the Women's Christian Temperance Union.
The new fire bell will be rung at 3 p.m. Friday for the purpose of testing its quality before being accepted by city officials.
About 100 farmers from the Quincy area recently met to discuss the possibility of building a grain elevator and establish the Quincy Farmers Elevator Co.
65 years ago — 1958
Alta Stewart was installed as president of Belle Reeves Democratic Women's Club Wednesday.
Glen Nelson has been issued a building permit for a $14,500 house at 1221 Ninth St.
Delegates from nursing schools throughout the state are in Wenatchee to attend the State of Washington Association of Nursing Students. Local professionals scheduled to participate include Dr. Arthur L. Ludwick, Dr. Donald B. Fager and Dr. Gordon H. Congdon.
Ralph Overbay has been re-elected president of the Lake Chelan Reclamation District board. Vice president is Ed Armbruster and Arnold C. Koenig is a new director.
Julie Blonk, former Wenatchee High School student, this week was chosen freshman queen by her residence hall at the University of Washington.
Selected to compete in the annual Good Citizens Award contest are Mary Koehler of Leavenworth, Susie Ross of Okanogan, Joyce Coriell of Peshastin-Dryden, Ethelee Wilson of Omak, Cherry Cannon of Entiat, Joan Crew of Chelan, Linda Joyce Whitebeck of East Wenatchee, Hester Bartlett of Manson and Ann Albertson of Wenatchee.
Early start of construction of the east end of the proposed North Cross State Highway was urged by boosters for the new Cascade Pass road in session with the Washington State Department of Highways.
Einar Helgestad, representing the Leavenworth. Winter Sports Club, won the seventh annual Squilchuck jumping tournament held Sunday. Milt Russell, of the Wenatchee Ski Club, was tournament chairman.
Mrs. J.C. Emmons has been selected as a royalty chaperone for the this year's Apple Blossom Festival. Princess chaperone will be Mrs. D.J. Chamberlin.
The Wenatchee Valley Traffic Association reports 539 cars of apples were moved to market this week from the Wenatchee-Okanogan district.
40 years ago — 1983
A special logo has been issued to commemorate the 50th anniversary of construction of Grand Coulee Dam and the Columbia Basin Project.
Judi Gwinn is the new president of the Little Art Gallery board of directors.
John Randall is the new president of the Brewster Chamber of Commerce.
Davenport Realtors has converted its Westridge Apartments to condominiums, according to Jim Davenport. The complex is located at the intersection of Oregon, Douglas and King streets.
Orondo grower Grady Auvil has been named 1982 Grower of the Year by The Grower Magazine. A feature article in the January issue of the publication highlights Auvil's career in the fruit industry.
Kent Vail will take over management of Culpepper's Restaurant at 1112 N. Wenatchee Ave. and it will be renamed Magnum's beginning Feb. 1.
The Okanogan Chamber of Commerce named Vi McLeish its Citizen of the Year at the group's annual installation banquet. Dick Moss was installed president.
Wenatchee Valley Boy Scouts last weekend held their annual Winter Camporee up the Squilchuck Valley. Over 100 Scouts and adult leaders from nine troops participated.
The North Central Regional Library is one of the first library districts in the country to offer computer software to its patrons, according to Dean Marney, coordinator. More than 2,500 programs are available for owners of Apple computers.
Steve Kelley was installed president of the Wenatchee Board of Realtors. Rep. Sid Morrison formally opened a regional office in Wenatchee. Lynne Curtis will serve as the congressman's local representative.
Gov. John Spellman and federal Housing and Urban Development officials will speak today at Grant County's geothermal plant dedication.
Julann Campbell will have her first major one-woman show of paintings at Seattle's new Seen Gallery, beginning today. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Cruickshank.