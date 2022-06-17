115 years ago — 1907
Graduation ceremonies were held this week for 29 eighth-grade students at Whitman School. Those that received diplomas were E.D. Gensinger, Glen Trimble, George Smith, Flossie Gellatly, Lillian Smith, Florence Fenton, Louise Lail, Dorothy Wilson, Edna Thompson, Helen Thompson, Pearl Wisand, Alta Corcoran, Vida Ulrey, Dora Inscho, Henry Hartman, Roy Cain, Frank Calendar, Willie Turner, Pearl Kinzebach, Estella Rankin, Olive Rankin, Golda Loving, George Collier, Annabel Rice, Lulu Dyer, Mary Gunn, Harold Smith, Otto Koehler and Edna Windham.
Certificates were issued yesterday to several new teachers in Chelan County schools. They include J.H. Auvil, Arthur Cockrum, Manza Farmer, Audra Harris, Fay Jennings, W.N. Johnson, J.H. Jones, Jessie Kinney, Lou Manning, Mary E. McCardell, Edith H. Miller, E.L. Nichols, Anna Perry, Marguerite Peterson, Emma Richardson, Anna Vernon and Dooley P. Wheeler.
Frank Dallam Jr. and Laura Eleanor Hackleman were married June 12 in Albany, Oregon. The couple will make their home here where Dallam is employed at The Daily World.
Ed F. Massam of Spokane has issued his intent to purchase the Coffin brothers' ranch on the Columbia River near Trinidad. If the deal is closed, the 58,000-acre ranch will reportedly sell for about $400,000.
65 years ago — 1957
Pauline Meisner, Donna Rea Carl and Jeannie Gustin are Eastmont High School representatives to Girls' State the week of June 26 in Ellensburg.
Mrs. Don Murray is the newly elected president of Columbia Preschool. Other officers are Mrs. Kenneth Stevenson, vice president; Mrs. Ron Miller, secretary; and Mrs. Dave Watson, treasurer.
A placard that will designate members of a cross-state Stevens Pass caravan Monday and Tuesday is displayed by Bob Woods, tour planning chairman, and Robert J. Smith, president of the Stevens Pass Highway Association.
An organizational meeting of a new exemplar chapter of Beta Sigma Phi was held at the home of Mrs. Roy Pedersen. Those elected to office were Mrs. Charles E. Rice, president; Mrs. Stan Strain, vice president; Mrs. Ted Homchick, recording secretary; Mrs. Ray MacDonald, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Gene Taylor, treasurer.
Archie Rolfs, chairman of the Eastmont School Board, is shown looking over the site of a proposed new grade school in East Wenatchee. The district owns the property but construction awaits outcome of a $200,000 bond issue election Friday.
Ted Pitts has been named Okanogan High School principal by Superintendent Alvin M. Janssen. Pitts replaces Ed Critchlow who resigned to assume the post of superintendent of Pateros schools.
Benton M. Bangs is the newly elected president of Wenatchee-Chelan-Oroville Fruits, Inc.
Victor B. McMullan of Wenatchee was named to the Washington State Power Advisory Committee. McMullan is Chelan County Democratic chairman.
Eastmont High School students have elected their leaders for the next term. They are Roger Noble, president; Bill Bull, vice president; Darlene Hames, secretary; and Linda Rohleman, treasurer.
Mrs. Ray Bunker is president of the Wenatchee Girl Scout Association.
Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Harmon are beginning their 11th year as caretakers of Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in East Wenatchee.
Robert F. Patrick of Quincy is concluding his year as president of Associated Students of Washington State College.
40 years ago — 1982
Five longtime Wenatchee High School teachers will be honored at a reception Thursday afternoon to mark their retirements. They are Doris Kirkpatrick, arts and crafts, 19 years; Charleyne Roberts, home economics, 18 years; James "Al" Milne, pre-vocational, 18 years; Don Van Osten, driver education, 15 years; and Howard Snell, industrial arts, 12 years.
Becky Cate has been elected student body president at Entiat High School for '82-'83. Other new leaders are David Moore, vice president; Korene Kensrud, secretary; and Danette McCord, treasurer.
Don MacLean of East Wenatchee is the new executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Council on Aging.
Bill Jackson, pastor of the East Wenatchee Church of Christ, will serve as the new president of the Wenatchee Valley Evangelical Pastors Fellowship.
Esther Davis was installed president of the Lake Chelan Garden Club.
Three North Central Washington students have been initiated into Phi Beta Kappa honor society at Washington State University. They are Lynne C. Putnam of Okanogan, Charles D. DeJong of Wenatchee and Denis L. Ficke of Wenatchee.
Vi Snodgrass is the newly installed president of Alpha Lambda Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha.
The Northwest's newest power plant went on line in Manson Saturday afternoon. Larry Hibbard threw the switch that sent 7.5 kilowatts of new hydroelectric energy from Joe Creek surging into the power grid of the Chelan County PUD. Hibbard built the Falls View Hydro Plant as a hobby, diverting water from the creek above his orchard through a long pipeline to a closed Pelton wheel that operates a small generator.
Irene Ferguson was elected president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 10.
Penny Oliver is the new president of Xi Delta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Other officers elected for the coming year are Karen Profit, vice president; LaVonne Zodrow, recording secretary; Doni Palmgren, corresponding secretary; and Doris Statler, treasurer.