115 years ago—1908
City councilmen have been instructed to make plans to provide drinking fountains in the business section.
Four thousand acres of land surrounding the old Fort Okanogan is to be put under irrigation by J.G. McDonnell and J.B. Valentine, at an estimated cost of $125,000. Water will be taken from the Columbia River. The project will be known as Bridgeport Orchards.
By a vote of 23 to 11, residents of Wenatchee's north end voted to remain outside the corporate limits, although 20 voters had signed the petition for annexation. The area lies between Fifth and Ninth Streets to the south and north and Miller Street and the Columbia River to the west and east.
Farmers of Waterville have combined 33,000 bushels of wheat to sell to Seattle firms at 74 cents a bushel.
W.R. Prowell has filed a plat of Thelma Summer Homes at Lake Wenatchee.
Canvas shoes are now on sale at Groves & Co., priced from 90 cents to $1.75.
The annual rise of the Columbia River is causing trouble for the C&O Steamboat Co. The lower landing is now underwater and the company will begin using a dock further up river.
Ida Farrow, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Farrow of Brender Canyon near Cashmere, and Guy Long were married April 30 at the home of the bride's parents.
Captain Burbank, I.E. DeLong and H.J. Olive, councilmen from Cashmere, were in Wenatchee today to seek legal counsel regarding Cashmere's proposed electric and water installations. The council last summer made arrangements and received the voters' mandate to proceed on one plan and they now believe another offer is more favorable.
Wenatchee took first place in the Chelan County inter-high school track meet. Chelan placed second.
65 years ago—1958
June Paine is shown modeling the new jersey which will be worn by the Wenatchee Chiefs when they make their Northwest League baseball debut. With her are club director Fred Burnett and team manager Bert Haas.
The long battle to obtain authorization for the Greater Wenatchee Irrigation Project ended successfully today. The House of Representatives approved the construction of the 8,661-acre development.
Downtown Wenatchee this year may get its first aluminum-faced building and its first multi-storied structure without a single window. That's what the artist's conception of the new Elks Lodge headquarters released today reveals.
Ben Meyer Jr., who for the past three seasons has performed with Paul Pugh's local YMCA circus, will leave Sunday to be a juggler, trampoline artist, and clown in the famous Barnes Circus. He will be known as "Damon the Great."
Leo Antles of Wenatchee was the high bidder for 9.18 acres of land sold this week by the Chelan County PUD. The area is adjacent to other Antle's property along the Columbia River at Swakane Canyon.
A prize chrysanthemum, called "Spirit of Flight," was planted at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport in memory of Clyde Pangborn.
Actress Esther Williams crowned John Payne of Wenatchee as king at traditional May Day ceremonies at the University of Washington.
Sandra Johnson represented Junior Catholic Daughters as their queen and rode on the organization's float during the Apple Blossom Festival parade.
Peshastin-Dryden's float won the grand sweepstakes award of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival grand parade.
Melvin Johnston, a senior at Wenatchee High School, will receive this year's $2,000 Alcoa Foundation scholarship.
A bill authorizing the Interior Department to build and operate seven irrigation units of the Greater Wenatchee Division of the Chief Joseph Project on the Columbia River was signed by President Eisenhower.
40 years ago—1983
Violet Snodgrass was elected president of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha.
Wenatchee area's three Lions Clubs had their biggest response ever as they collected $3,500 in donations toward Lions sight conservation programs.
Team Fast finished the Ridge to River Relay in 2:09:18, an unofficial course record, becoming the first Wenatchee-based team to win the race. Team members are Joe Den Hartog, Terry Kuch, Rob Collins, John Vraspir, Cliff Richards, and Ken Green.
The Okanogan County Historical Society will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a dinner that also marks the 10th year for the Okanogan Museum.
Members of the Xi Delta Delta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi have chosen Carolyn Piska as the girl of the year.
Friends of Frank See are presenting a dessert program in his honor this week at Cascade Natural Gas Auditorium. See, an English instructor at Wenatchee Valley College is being transferred to the Omak campus.
Two Wenatchee High School students took top honors in the Washington State Solo Music Contest at Central Washington University. Wendy Peterson won for her performance on the harp and Steve Gambill won for multiple percussion.
Scott Fager, former Eastmont High School tennis player attending Washington State University, will be shooting for two titles in the Northern Division of the Pacific-10 Conference tennis championships this weekend.
Sue Lawson was honored during the Apple Blossom Festival All Service Club luncheon Friday. She was presented with the Community Service Award for her work with art groups in the area.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, a Brewster High School senior, is one of 18 state high school seniors to receive the Seafirst Foundation Merit Scholar Award.
The Wenatchee Garden Club will hold its spring luncheon on May 12 with the theme "Our Happy Golden Years." The club is celebrating its 55th anniversary.