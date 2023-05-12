230513-newslocal-oldnewsphotopowerup.jpg

In the May 15, 1923, edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, a photograph graced the front page of George Coburn throwing the electrical switch that connected the White River power plant near Sumner to Wenatchee through the Washington Coast Utilities distribution system.

 Original photo by The Wenatchee Daily World

115 years ago—1908

City councilmen have been instructed to make plans to provide drinking fountains in the business section.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?