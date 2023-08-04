115 years ago—1908
The Great Northern fishing party returned on the steamer Okanogan after a two-week trip up Lake Chelan. The group included W.L. Moseley, J.L. Robertson, Jeff Robertson and Russel Poe.
Engineer Andrews and a crew of surveyors will begin work at Columbia River Junction to run what is believed to be the final survey for the line up Moses Coulee to Mansfield.
The Salvation Army held a picnic at Shepherd's Grove yesterday afternoon with 80 children and adults attending.
The Order of Locomotive Engineers of the Spokane division is considering making Wenatchee the destination of its annual excursion. The Wenatchee Commercial Club will meet Tuesday night to discuss accommodations and entertainment for the group
A.J. Linville has begun construction of a cement block residence west of town.
The Wenatchee Electric Co.'s new plant on Columbia Street is now producing power at full capacity.
Valley Power Co., by means of pumping plants, will bring 5,000 acres under irrigation within the next year. With electric pumps located along the Highline Canal, many acres will be irrigated between Wenatchee and Cashmere, while a large tract of land will be watered on the Douglas County side.
Progress has been made on the Adrian Irrigation Co. project, with plans to furnish water to 3,500 acres. Water will be pumped from Brook Lake at Stratford.
C.G. Hall has begun construction on a new business block on the lot adjoining his present building on Mission Street.
The Beal mill is now grinding flour and as soon as technicians approve the testing process, production will be increased to 350 barrels a day. "Pride of Washington" is the trade name.
65 years ago—1958
Work will begin on the new Brewster Hospital, according to Howard Gamble, administrator.
A 2,000-acre grass fire north of Wilson Creek Thursday threatened the wheat field of Fred Bohnet.
Bruce A. Gellatly has announced construction of a new building and consolidation of the Lester and Bruce Gellatly Agency and John A. Gellatly and Son Agency. The building will be located at 22 N. Chelan Ave. The combined agencies will be known as the Gellatly Agency.
Chelan County Prosecuting Attorney Charles W. Cone has filed for re-election. Also filing Monday was LeRoy LaVigne, of Cashmere, for county clerk.
A U.S.-Canadian plan for comprehensive development of the Columbia River from its headwaters to the ocean will be completed by early next year, according to Maj. Gen. E.C. Itschner, chief engineer with the U.S. Corps of Engineers.
Mel Cheesman has been named principal of Peshastin-Dryden High School.
Lake Entiat was officially named by the Board of Geographic Names.
Howard E. Steinberg of Oroville has been selected to fill the newly created post of Waterville High School principal. Carl Wheelon had been serving as both superintendent and principal there.
Lynn M. Heminger, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Heminger, now wears the silver wings of an Air Force pilot.
Thomas V. Barker, who moved to Manson from Okanogan two weeks ago to manage Vic's Market and Grocery there, has purchased the store from S.V. Howell.
Entiat residents are rejoicing over the official naming of the future Rock Reach pool as Lake Entiat. Town officials shown near the site of the future lake include Mrs. Jess Maddux, Mayor Bud Hoglund, Floyd Minks and Mrs. Frank Scofield.
Living costs have gone up 105 percent since 1938, years that have included World War II and the Korean War.
40 years ago—1983
Bill Smith captured low gross honors with a 76 and Leo Schall grabbed the low net title with a 69 to lead the monthly men's division breakfast tournament at Rock Island Golf Course.
Pam Estes, who helped found the Wenatchee Rape Crisis and Domestic Violence Center in 1977, is back as its director. She has been a volunteer with the center since returning to the Wenatchee area last year.
Wenatchee residents can look for an increase of about 25 percent on water rates this fall, according to city officials. The increase would raise the city's base residential rate from $3.80 to $4.75 a month.
The Cashmere City Council Monday night appointed Keith Henning to replace Daniel Reed who submitted his resignation last week.
Entiat senior citizens are planning a fundraising campaign in their effort to establish a permanent senior center.
East Wenatchee will steal the spotlight this weekend with a parade, fun run, apple bin race, air show and other events at its first annual Fun Festival.
The Wenatchee Police Department will host a banquet Aug. 19 in honor of three retired officers. They are J.W. Peterson and Bruce Smith, both of whom retired in the spring, and Ardell McNerney, who retired last fall.
Former Chelan County Sheriff's Detective Donald R. King has been appoint-ed chief criminal deputy of the Douglas County Sheriff's Department.
State Rep. Clyde Ballard, R-East Wenatchee, has been appointed to the National Committee of State Legislatures, a committee which monitors federal actions and studies their potential impact on state governments.
Central Washington Hospital will call for bids on a 35-bed expansion project in September, according to Pat Haley, director of community relations.
Mike Davis of Portland sank a 53-foot putt and fought off home club pro Kene Bensel to claim victory yesterday in the Apple Classic Washington State Open Golf Championship at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Fred Matteson has opened Cascade Wholesale Floral in the basement of 216 S. Mission St.