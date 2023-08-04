230805-newslocal-oldnewsphotohealthybud.jpg

Not the advertisement readers would see 100 years later, Budweiser tried to convince readers of The Wenatchee Daily World in the Aug. 1, 1923 edition that drinking their beer would "Protect your health."

 Wenatchee World photo

115 years ago—1908

The Great Northern fishing party returned on the steamer Okanogan after a two-week trip up Lake Chelan. The group included W.L. Moseley, J.L. Robertson, Jeff Robertson and Russel Poe.



