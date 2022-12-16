115 years ago—1907

A large local delegation attended the Northwest Fruit Growers Association convention in Vancouver, B.C. The group included Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Balch, Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Chapman, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Henry, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Shotwell, Mr and Mrs. William Turner, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dando, A.J. Linville, Charles B. Reed, H.W. Otis, Mike Horan, P.D. Sutor and George H. Farwell.