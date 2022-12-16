115 years ago—1907
A large local delegation attended the Northwest Fruit Growers Association convention in Vancouver, B.C. The group included Mr. and Mrs. T.T. Balch, Mr. and Mrs. B.M. Chapman, Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Henry, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Shotwell, Mr and Mrs. William Turner, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Dando, A.J. Linville, Charles B. Reed, H.W. Otis, Mike Horan, P.D. Sutor and George H. Farwell.
Emma Smith and Glenn W. Totten, both of Cashmere, were married this week. They will make their home in Monitor.
Francis M. Wilcox and Myrtle B. Ewell, both of Peshastin, were issued a marriage license this week.
William Bromiley of Southside has returned from a month's visit to his old home in Philadelphia, Pa.
Chelan County's share of the state school fund will be $3,022, according to officials in Olympia. Okanogan County will receive $1,161 and Douglas County $2,803.
Because of gas and smoke in the Cascade tunnel, the Great Northern Railway has placed an order for four 100-ton electric motors to haul trains through the big bore, as soon as the power plant on the Wenatchee River is completed.
The Washington Railroad Commission has urged the handling of grain in bulk as a means of breaking the car shortage and freight congestion at coast terminals.
Ezra Miller, who has been in charge of the ditch project in East Wenatchee, suspended work for the winter and has left for Seattle. His crew has completed about eight miles of the ditch with seven miles remaining.
Ione Rickman and Clare Bradford were married yesterday by Rev. N.D. Hitchenal of the Church of God.
An entertainment and box social was held last night at the Beacon Hill School in Sunnyslope with $35 raised to purchase equipment for the school.
The Central Washington Sunday school convention was held in Waterville this week with representatives from most churches attending, some driving as far as 50 miles.
D.N. Gellatly has been appointed secretary of the Chelan County Horticultural Association.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club has appointed a committee to organize a building and loan association for Wenatchee. Members are F.W. Arnold, H.C. Littlefield, C.A. Bower and Arthur Gunn.
65 years ago — 1957
Volunteer service awards were presented to members of St. Anthony's Blue Belles during the group's Christmas party. Those honored included Susan O'Connor, Chris Moore, Lynda Hayes, Mary Klawit-ter, Donna Yates, Corrine Gaspers, Marcia Fuller, Nancy Snitily and Sandra Warden.
A building permit was issued to Carl Syring for a $12,000 house in Sunnyslope.
L.J. Gilmore, former Wenatchee resident and now general trainmaster for the western lines of Great Northern Railway, will retire Dec. 31 after 48 years of service.
Bill Viebrock of Douglas was elected president of the Douglas County Cattlemen's Association. Other new officers are Ralph McLean of Mold, vice president; and Bob Johnson, county agent, secretary.
The Washington Public Power Supply System, a group of 17 public utility districts, drew preliminary plans today to take over construction of the proposed $120 million Wells Dam project on the Columbia River.
The Brewster Chamber of Commerce this week named W. Lee Harrison as president and Richard Bennett as vice president.
J. Edward Ferguson was honored as Wenatchee's pioneer citizen of the year. He was shown receiving a plaque from Fred Crollard.
Charles N. Pullen was issued a building permit to construct a $13,000 house on Fifth Street.
Catherine and Meribeth Doell, twin daughters of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Doell of Wenatchee, are shown making a craft project for the holidays.
Construction of the city sewage treatment plant is drawing bids from 38 general contractors. Chester Murray, city engineer, said the bids are scheduled to be opened this week.
Assessor Barney Farley today announced the total tax bill on Chelan County property will be just over $2.4 million. Of this amount school districts will receive about $1.1 million.
Rev. Emery T. Rhode will be installed as pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church Sunday.
George Zahn of Methow was elected president of the Methow Valley Chamber of Commerce.
40 years ago — 1982
Chelan County PUD customers probably will pay at least 15 percent more for their electricity next year under a $48.9 million distribution system budget approved by commissioners this week.
Lisa Braun, daughter of Dick and Joan Braun of Cashmere, placed fifth in a field of 95 runners in the 18-and-under division of the Athletic Congress National Junior Olympics cross country championships held in Cincinnati.
Cliff Brown is the new president of the Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce for the coming year. Other officers are Rev. Jim Lane, vice president; Louise Reeve, secretary; and Jean McAroy, treasurer.
Dwight Waterbury, Chelan County's building and fire safety director, is retiring. He will be replaced by Joe Mullen.
A $1.5 million commercial amusement park featuring a system of four waterslides is planned for construction in Chelan next year if city officials approve.
Architect Rick Driftmier outlined plans this week before the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
Larry Hibbard was named chairman of the Manson School Board for the next year.
The Wenatchee High School team competing in the Apple Bowl scholastic competition Wednesday defeated a team from White Swan. They will now face Highland in the second round of competition in Yakima. WHS team members are Elizabeth Fountain, Keith Wells, Steve McCulloch and Neil Bradley.
Edna Jensen is retiring after 12 years as Douglas County auditor. Laurie Evenhus, manager of the auditor's East Wenatchee office, was last month elected to take her place. Jensen had worked in the auditor's office since 1964.
Al Miller will retire Dec. 30 as director of maintenance and operations for the three dams operated by the Chelan County PUD. He had been with the PUD since 1957.
Voters in the Entiat School District will consider a $72,271 levy proposal Feb. 8. If approved, the levy would bring a property tax rate of about $2.69 per $1,000 assessment.
Teri Woods, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dick Woods, has been hired for a public relations position at the Seattle Art Museum.