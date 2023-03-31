115 years ago —1908
Electric cars could be running from Wenatchee to Leavenworth within 18 months if the Wenatchee council grants a franchise asked for by the Federal Engineering Co. of Seattle. Plans are to construct an electric rail line to Leavenworth, serving Monitor and Cashmere.
Entiat ranchers P.T. Martin and J.W. Collins are in Wenatchee today.
The Ladies' Aid Society of the Methodist Episcopal church met yesterday at the home of Mrs. Bert Cole.
An excursion to Monitor on Sunday will give people an opportunity to view the newly platted lands that are for sale. About 25 businessmen have expressed their intention to go.
A surprise birthday party was held for Capt. I.B. Gray at his Wenatchee Avenue home.
Young members of the Wenatchee Presbyterian Church will meet at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Smith for an evening of games and music.
Asa Miller is back in the valley and will begin work on his ranch across the Columbia River. Miller, who spent the winter in Seattle, was in charge of much of the ditch work on the eastside last season.
65 years ago—1958
Sandra and Carmen Snitily, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. F.A. Snitily of Wenatchee, won first in the western pairs division Sunday at the Snoho-mish Sheriff Posse Horse Show in Everett.
Joyce Coriell, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Coriell, has been selected Princess Peshastin-Dryden.
A radar station estimated to cost $164,000 has been assured of construction this year on Starvation Mountain north of Okanogan.
E.J. LaFreniere, with an offer of $181,258, was apparent lower bidder on the general construction contract for the new Kenroy Elementary School.
Mr. and Mrs. Homer Holcomb of Wenatchee hosted a birthday party in honor of their son, Larry.
Beverly McCaig was chosen Queen Quincy. Her princesses are Judy Hull and Linda Fromm.
A sheet metal shop has been added to the roofing operations of J.N. Vail Co. It will be under the supervision of Don Castell.
Sammy Kimball, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ned W. Kimball Jr. of Waterville, was awarded a three-week trip to New York and the United Nations, sponsored by the district Odd Fellows and Rebekahs.
Popcorn will be grown this year on a test basis on 200 acres in the Columbia Basin.
Farmers from Tonasket to the Canadian border Thursday gave official approval for construction of a new irrigation development in the Oroville-Tonasket area.
The 50th anniversary of the Monitor Methodist Church Women's Society of Christian Service was celebrated Thursday. Two pioneers and charter members, Mrs. George Brown and Mrs. George Weythman, were honored.
Kenneth M. Carmody will be honored Saturday by the Royal Arch Masons of Washington.
Plans for the Daily World's third annual Cascade Mountain Trail Ride were announced. Packers Slim Hollingsworth and Wilfred Davy set Aug. 10 and Aug. 17 as the starting dates for the two pack trips.
Itana, a new wheat variety put to tests at Wenatchee's Centennial Mill last week, produced some promising results. Walt Ward of the mill is shown ex-amining a sample of Itana flour.
40 years ago—1983
Barney Clark, the first human to receive a permanent artificial heart, died today in Salt Lake City. The 62-year-old resident of Des Moines, Wash., received the heart Dec. 2.
Lisa Klossner of Leaven-worth and Bob Parlette of Wenatchee were among skiers who captured overall honors in the Nordic Fun Ski Series.
Sophie Green, a 30-year resident of Leavenworth, has been named this year's Royal Lady. Green will represent Leavenworth and its Autumn Leaf Festival at celebrations throughout the Northwest.
George Chapman, manager of MAGI Inc. of Brewster, was elected president of the board of Northwest Wholesale during the cooperative's 45th annual meeting March 22.
Singers Lynn Anderson and B.J. Thomas are scheduled to perform April 9 at the Apple Bowl. Proceeds will benefit Wenatchee and Eastmont High School music programs and the Wenatchee Youth Circus.
Concrete was poured this week for a $400,000 addition to the Columbia Cinema.
Rekindled life at the old B-Reef gold mine just south of Wenatchee has sparked a modern-day gold rush here with "prospectors" racing to file mining claims on federal lands and leases on state land. As of yesterday, a total of 1,079 mining claims had been filed in the Chelan County Auditor's Office on federal land in the county since March 4, the date Asamera Mining announced "spectacular" findings from its test drilling at the old mine site.
Retiring state Game Department employee Mary Brazzell will be honored by friends and co-workers today.
U.S. Secretary of the Interior James Watt will attend the 50th anniversary celebration of Grand Coulee Dam in mid-July.
Percussionist Steve Gambill, a Wenatchee High School senior, is the recipient of the Eleanor Scott Scholarship of the Wenatchee Ladies Musical Club.
Three North Central Washington Camp Fire leaders were presented the Luther Halsey Gulick Award, the highest award given by the organization, at the Washington Council of Camp Fire's annual meeting. The recipients were Jane Palmer of Moses Lake, Rosemary Frese of Wenatchee, and Margaret Soland of East Wenatchee.