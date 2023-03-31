230401-newslocal-oldnewsphotofruitgrowers .jpg

In the April 4, 1923 edition of The Wenatchee Daily World, a group photograph was published with the officers and directors of the Peshastin Fruit Growers Association. The organization is now called Peshastin Hi-Up Growers and specializes in pear production.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

115 years ago —1908

Electric cars could be running from Wenatchee to Leavenworth within 18 months if the Wenatchee council grants a franchise asked for by the Federal Engineering Co. of Seattle. Plans are to construct an electric rail line to Leavenworth, serving Monitor and Cashmere.